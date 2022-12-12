Advertisement
Dec. 12, 2022 / 8:35 AM

Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment

By Clyde Hughes
Protesters in favor of Pedro Castillo and against Congress, clash with members of the police in the streets of downtown in Lima on Sunday. Photo by Aldair Mejia/EPA-EFE
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and an airport was shut down as violent protests over the impeachment of the president intensified around Peru.

One protester was killed as police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters that surrounded a group of about 50 airport workers and police officers at Andahuaylas Airport. Peru's national police said officers were sent to the airport with state police and one officer was injured.

Peru's ombudsman said the person killed in the incident was an adolescent. Interior Minister Cesar Cervantes said a second person died at the airport.

Andahuaylas in the south of the country in southern Peru was closed after CORPAC, the country's aviation agency, said the airport has faced vandalism and fires since Saturday afternoon.

CORPAC said the attacks and vandalism were "seriously affecting the runway and equipment that are essential to provide navigation services."

"In view of this, we request the support and reinforcement of the authorities competent to the National Police of Peru" to assist those trapped at the airport.

Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the country's new president on Thursday after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested for rebellion after he failed to dissolve Congress.

The move made Boluarte, who had served as vice president, Peru's first female president. In her first speech as president, she vowed to fight corruption with the support of Peru's Attorney General and Comptroller's Office.

The police and the Peruvian armed forces issued a joint public statement Wednesday saying they would abide by the constitution, calling Castillo's effort to dissolve Congress an attempted coup.

