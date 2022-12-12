Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 9:33 AM

2 officers, 1 bystander killed in Queensland shooting

By Clyde Hughes
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said a shooting that left to police officers and one bystander dead was the "largest loss of life" from a single incident in recent memory. Screen capture/ABC News/YouTube
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said a shooting that left to police officers and one bystander dead was the "largest loss of life" from a single incident in recent memory. Screen capture/ABC News/YouTube

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Queensland Police are hunting suspects near Brisbane in connection with a rural shooting that killed two law enforcement officers and a bystander on Monday.

The shooting in Wieambilla, which also injured two other officers happened when officers arrived at the property to investigate a missing person's report involving someone from New South Wales.

Advertisement

Authorities are calling the incident an "active event" and issued an emergency declaration for the surrounding neighborhood.

"Residents within the declared areas must remain indoors until further notice, and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area," the declaration said.

RELATED Man opens fire on condo meeting in Rome, killing 3, including Italy PM's friend

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said it was the "largest loss of life" from a single incident in recent memory.

"An operation is currently unfolding at the location this evening involving PolAir and specialist colleagues," Carroll said. "While we are yet to learn the full extent of what has occurred today, we do know this event is extraordinarily distressing on many levels."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences late Monday.

RELATED Detroit police release surveillance video of hotel shooting that injured 4

"Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty," he said on Twitter. "My condolences to all who are grieving tonight -- Australia mourns with you."

Advertisement

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the officers who lost their lives were "heroes."

"I express my sincere condolences to their family, friends and colleagues and the entire police family," Ryan said. "These officers serve with honor and we will always remember their sacrifice and service to our community."

RELATED 3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large

Latest Headlines

Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
World News // 1 hour ago
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Violent protests around Peru continued to intensify over the impeachment of its president, resulting in an airport being closed as two died.
China drops tracking app as it lifts more zero-COVID rules
World News // 4 hours ago
China drops tracking app as it lifts more zero-COVID rules
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- China announced Monday that it would stop operating a travel tracing app amid a rapid withdrawal from years of zero-COVID policies in the wake of widespread protests against the strict regulations.
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Iran publicly executed Majidreza Rahnavard on Monday, marking the second execution it has carried out in less than a week in connection to anti-regime protests that have engulfed the nation since September.
Strong 6.0-M earthquake strikes southwestern coast of Mexico
World News // 8 hours ago
Strong 6.0-M earthquake strikes southwestern coast of Mexico
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the southwestern coast of Mexico over the weekend, resulting in little to no damage, authorities said.
Man opens fire on condo meeting in Rome, killing 3, including Italy PM's friend
World News // 12 hours ago
Man opens fire on condo meeting in Rome, killing 3, including Italy PM's friend
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy on Sunday arrested a 57-year old man accused of opening fire on an apartment block meeting at a bar in Rome, killing three women, including a friend of the European country's prime minister.
2 ISIS officials killed in U.S. raid in Syria
World News // 18 hours ago
2 ISIS officials killed in U.S. raid in Syria
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command confirmed two ISIS officials were killed by U.S. forces early Sunday in a successful helicopter raid in Syria.
Mainland China's COVID-19 cases drop; world weekly down 3%
World News // 19 hours ago
Mainland China's COVID-19 cases drop; world weekly down 3%
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Mainland China's COVID-19 cases are one-quarter of a record high 14 days ago with no fatalities reported in the past week as the nation reduced lockdowns in the first major policy changes.
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Five people are confirmed dead after an explosion in a block of flats on the English Channel island of Jersey and rescuers are unsure what the death toll will ultimately be.
Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing in U.S. custody
World News // 21 hours ago
Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing in U.S. custody
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A suspect is in U.S. custody for the 1988 bombing of a passenger plane flying over Lockerbie, Scotland.
Ukraine launches missiles at barracks in Russian-occupied Melitopol
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine launches missiles at barracks in Russian-occupied Melitopol
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine launched missiles at barracks in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine with some Russian deaths reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine launches missiles at barracks in Russian-occupied Melitopol
Ukraine launches missiles at barracks in Russian-occupied Melitopol
Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement