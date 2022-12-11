At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery

Five people are confirmed dead after an explosion in a block of flats on the English Channel island of Jersey and rescuers are unsure what the death toll will ultimately be. Photo by Government of New Jersey/EPA-EFE

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Five people are confirmed dead after an explosion in a block of flats on the English Channel island of Jersey and rescuers are unsure what the death toll will ultimately be. The search and rescue mission at Andium Homes' Haut du Mont Flats has yielded no survivors so far. Rescuers are focused on recovery with at least four people believed missing among the rubble. Advertisement

"Given the destruction of the building it is hard to properly assess the numbers," said Robin Smith, Chief officer the States of Jersey Police, in a press conference.

Smith told ITV that fire officials investigated a report of a gas smell in the flats Friday, hours before the explosion.

The explosion took place at about 4 a.m. Saturday with debris spread throughout the block. People nearby were evacuated from the area to the Town Hall. Two people were sent to Jersey General Hospital for injuries.

People were warned to stay away from the area with the nearby Fort Regent vaccination center being closed to the public.

Residents of Haut du Mont Flats were given alternate accommodations as the search and rescue efforts continued.

Advertisement

The force of the explosion broke windows in a nearby commercial building and registered on the British Geological Survey's earthquake monitors.

Island Energy, the gas supplier to the flats, is investigating the cause of the explosion.

"We are working with @JsyFire to understand exactly what has happened and will share more information once it is available. We ask that islanders continue to follow the advice given by emergency services at this time," Island Energy tweeted.

RELATED Volcanic activity occurring all around the world

Read More At least 10 injured in explosion at Iowa soybean plant