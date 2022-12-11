Advertisement
World News
Dec. 11, 2022 / 9:36 PM

Man opens fire on condo meeting in Rome, killing 3, including Italy PM's friend

By Darryl Coote
Police secure the crime scene where three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting that took place in a bar, as a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome, Italy, took place Sunday. The gunman is being help by police. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE
Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy on Sunday arrested a 57-year old man accused of opening fire on an apartment block meeting at a bar in Rome, killing three women, including a friend of the European country's prime minister.

The man, identified as Claudio Campiti, was arrested and charged after the shooting Sunday morning in Fidene on the outskirts of the Italian capital of Rome, state-owned Rai News reported.

The three slain women have been identified as Sabine Sperandio, 71; Elisabetta Silenzi, 55; and Nicoletta Golisano, 50. At least four others, including one seriously, were injured in the shooting.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Golisano as a protective mother, a strong and fragile woman and a "sincere and discrete friend."

"But, she was above all a professional with an uncommon sense of duty," Meloni said in a statement. "It was her sense of duty that brought her there on a Sunday morning, where a man was waiting for her to shoot her and two other women to death."

The shooting was reportedly over an apartment dispute.

The suspect had previously been turned down for a gun permit, Meloni said, adding the firearm used to kill her friend had been stolen from a shooting range, and which has since been seized by police.

"The word 'justice' can never be compared to this story," she said. "Because it's not right to die like this.

"Nicoletta was happy and beautiful," she said. "For me, she will always be beautiful and happy."

The shooting was brought to an end by witnesses who tackled Campiti when his gun jammed, according to Ria News.

Campiti has been charged with three counts of murder, the Rome Public Prosecutor's Office said, Ansa news agency reported.

Prosecutors said Campiti fired between seven and eight shots during the shooting, but was in possession of more than 155 rounds.

The suspect also had his passport, as well as additional sets of clothes and about $6,300, it said.

