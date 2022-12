Police help a woman near a shopping center in Dresden, Germany, on Saturday during a hostage situation in which two people were released unharmed. Photo by Matthias Schumann/EPA-EFE

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A suspect is dead and two hostages were found unharmed after they were freed by police in the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday. The 40-year-old man is accused of killing his 62-year-old mother in Dresden, the capital of the German state of Saxony. Police found her body early Saturday morning inside an apartment building. Advertisement

He then took a pair of hostages at a nearby supermarket, identified in reports as a store employee and a child.

Heavily-armed tactical police later conducted an "operation" to defuse the crisis but declined to elaborate on the details. Authorities evacuated the shopping mall, a nearby Christmas market the surrounding areas in Dresden's city center during the episode.

Police confirmed the suspect was later treated for those injuries but did not survive. It remained unclear whether his injuries were self-inflicted.

Both hostages were not injured after they were freed, police confirmed in a statement.