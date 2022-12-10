Advertisement
World News
Dec. 10, 2022 / 12:08 PM

1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey

By Matt Bernardini
The island of Jersey's South West Hazardous Area Response Team is shown responding to Saturday's powerful explosion which killed at least one person. Photo courtesy the Government of Jersey/Twitter
The island of Jersey's South West Hazardous Area Response Team is shown responding to Saturday's powerful explosion which killed at least one person. Photo courtesy the Government of Jersey/Twitter

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and a dozen more were injured Saturday after a powerful explosion ripped through a block of flats on the English Channel island of Jersey.

Police said that the blast at Andium Homes' Haut du Mont Flats occurred around 4 a.m., and left debris scattered around the area.

The blast was so powerful it was picked up on the British Geological Survey's earthquake monitors.

Police chief Robin Smith said a search-and-rescue operation was underway.

"As I'm sure you will understand, the scene is a very dangerous one for all of our staff as well," Smith said. "We're using specialist resources to start to see if we can see anybody trapped in the rubble."

The Jersey Evening Post reported firefighters were called out on Friday night -- many hours before the blast -- after residents reported smelling gas.

The chief minister of Jersey, Kristina Moore, paid tribute to the emergency workers and said the owners of the flat block were working to ensure anyone displaced by the explosion had accommodation.

"It's a huge shock to everyone this morning, but in the first instance our condolences go to the families who are affected and we're all thinking and praying for those who are worried about their loved ones," Moore said. "We all share in their concern."

