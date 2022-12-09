Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 11:23 PM

Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine

By Adam Schrader
Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested that Russia may abandon its nuclear doctrine preventing the country from being the first to use nuclear weapons during conflict. File Photo by Kremlin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/69fa42c41e9492bcbee14af68ae5fe8d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested that Russia may abandon its nuclear doctrine preventing the country from being the first to use nuclear weapons during conflict. File Photo by Kremlin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested that Russia may abandon its nuclear doctrine preventing the country from being the first to use nuclear weapons during conflict.

His comments came in a transcript of a news conference provided by the Kremlin after his visit to Kyrgyzstan and mark the second time this week he has warned of the "increasing" threat of nuclear war.

Advertisement

"In the United States, there is a theory and even practice, they have it in their strategy, in the documents, this is spelled out - a preventive strike. We don't," Putin said Friday.

"We, in our strategy, have formulated a retaliatory strike."

RELATED U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine

Putin said that Russia's "reciprocal" system would currently respond if the country's early warning system detected the launch of missiles toward Russia.

He said that under the current doctrine, Russia would launch "hundreds of missiles" in retaliation and that it would be "impossible to stop them."

"But it's still a retaliatory strike," Putin said. "This means that enemy warheads falling on Russian territory is inevitable -- they will fall anyway. True, nothing will remain of the enemy, because it is impossible to intercept hundreds of missiles. And this of course is a deterrent -- a serious deterrent."

Advertisement

Putin seemed to call the United States a "potential adversary" of Russia, which "makes us think" about the threat of such a "preventive strike" by the U.S.

"We regularly conduct exercises of our nuclear forces. You see it all, we do not hide it. We inform as it should be according to our agreements with all nuclear countries, with the United States. We inform our partners that we are conducting such exercises. They do the exact same thing, I assure you," Putin said.

He added that Russia has cruise missiles and "hypersonic systems," which he said, "so far there are none in the United States, but we have."

RELATED Russian antiwar politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison

"Therefore, if we are talking about this disarming strike, then perhaps we should think about adopting the achievements of our American partners and their ideas for ensuring our security," Putin said.

"We're just thinking about it. No one was shy when talking about it out loud in previous times and years. This is the first."

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden made headlines for off-the-cuff remarks during a speech in which he warned that the world could be heading toward "Armageddon."

"He is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological and chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming" in Ukraine, Biden said.

Advertisement

"I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use tactical nuclear weapons and not end up with Armageddon."

Read More

International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022

Latest Headlines

U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense announced $275 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, as it continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion.
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
World News // 9 hours ago
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The International Federation of Journalists has released figures showing that 67 journalists have been killed in 2022 so far. The number is significantly higher than last year's figure of 47.
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
World News // 10 hours ago
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The World Trade Organization ruled Friday that steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump under claims of national security violated global trade rules.
Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions
World News // 10 hours ago
Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Zealand's 6-month-old "Baby W" is recovering in a hospital after a successful life-saving surgery was performed against the wishes of his parents, who wanted to block the use of blood from vaccinated donors.
France will distribute free condoms to fight rising STD rates
World News // 10 hours ago
France will distribute free condoms to fight rising STD rates
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- France will begin making condoms available for free to people over 18 and under 26 starting next month, in an effort to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.
Grocery delivery firm Getir buys German rival Gorillas
World News // 11 hours ago
Grocery delivery firm Getir buys German rival Gorillas
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Grocery delivery service Getir agreed to buy German competitor Gorillas, as the latter continues to struggle amid a post-pandemic economy.
Russian antiwar politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian antiwar politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced Friday to 8 1/2 years in prison after criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war on Ukraine on his YouTube channel.
Hyundai, SK to build EV battery factory in Georgia
World News // 12 hours ago
Hyundai, SK to build EV battery factory in Georgia
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor announced Friday it is partnering with another Korean company, SK On, to start construction on a new EV battery factory in Bartow County, Ga.
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
World News // 13 hours ago
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Russian forces abducted two employees at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as fighting continues in the eastern Donetsk region. British intelligence says Russia has likely resupplied its fleet of Iranian drones.
U.S. sanctions Chinese fishing companies, ships for human rights abuses
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Chinese fishing companies, ships for human rights abuses
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday said 157 Chinese fishing vessels, two individuals and two companies are being sanctioned for alleged human rights abuses aboard the fishing ships.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner exchange with Russia
Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner exchange with Russia
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement