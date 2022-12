Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milly. On Friday the Department of Defense announced an additional $275 million in assistance to Ukraine. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense announced $275 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, as it continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion. The new package will provide additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems equipment and counter air defense capability. Advertisement

"To meet Ukraine's evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The United States has now provided $19.3 billion since the beginning of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

The new package comes after Russia hit Ukraine with another barrage of missiles Monday night into Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country started conducting emergency power shutdowns to stabilize the power grid. He said in the Kyiv region alone, half of the territory remained without power.

Officials in the city of Zaporizhzhia, close to where a critical nuclear power plant is located, said missiles hit critical infrastructure near its borders.

The continued infrastructure attack comes as snow and sub-zero temperatures are recorded in many regions of Ukraine, affecting millions without electricity and running water. Some experts fear that numerous people could die of hypothermia.

Advertisement

There have also been reports of attacks on two separate air bases deep inside Russia. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attacks that left three people dead in one of the incidents and several people were injured in both.