Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 2:19 PM

Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions

By Doug Cunningham
New Zealand's "Baby W" had successful life-saving surgery at Auckland's Starship Hospital Friday. High Court Justice Ian Gault had overruled parental objections to transfusions from vaccinated donors to allow the baby to have the heart surgery. Auckland Starship hospital pictured. <a href="https://scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.6435-9/181945406_10158212730998785_1851051968254939791_n.jpg?_nc_cat=110&amp;ccb=1-7&amp;_nc_sid=8bfeb9&amp;_nc_ohc=XIeO59YmI2EAX9LkvTd&amp;_nc_oc=AQnwDcKmvki1W1XeBbR7tbEL_f4-AjDc0kxXrAMJQNDZM1vSRHuNMapAVm2ZecsWwlk&amp;_nc_ht=scontent-atl3-2.xx&amp;oh=00_AfCXPeFuH0IXbm9YyczM11bCouR78BDAn8YGLUyO08FIog&amp;oe=63BB0E11">Photo courtesy of Starship Foundation Facebook page</a>
New Zealand's "Baby W" had successful life-saving surgery at Auckland's Starship Hospital Friday. High Court Justice Ian Gault had overruled parental objections to transfusions from vaccinated donors to allow the baby to have the heart surgery. Auckland Starship hospital pictured. Photo courtesy of Starship Foundation Facebook page

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Zealand's 6-month-old "Baby W" is recovering in a hospital after a successful life-saving surgery was performed against the wishes of his parents, who wanted to block the use of blood from vaccinated donors, a lawyer for the family confirmed Friday.

New Zealand's High Court ruled against parental objections to blood transfusions from vaccinated people, giving health authorities temporary guardianship of the infant to allow for the procedure.

Advertisement

Sue Grey, attorney for the parents, told the New Zealand Herald that after speaking with the parents "everyone's exhausted and are just so relieved that he's come through the surgery."

Justice Ian Gault ruled Wednesday to give health authorities temporary guardianship of the infant through post-operative recovery.

RELATED New Zealand court rules against parents who refused 'vaccinated blood' for baby

Police took the baby from the parents Thursday night with legal authority from the High Court to have pre-operative checkups done. As police took the baby the emotional parents called them criminals and allegedly told doctors trying to treat the infant, "You touch our child and we will press criminal charges against you."

Even though Justice Gault had given the baby's doctors temporary guardianship to legally consent for the baby to have surgery, he had to issue another order Thursday to get the parents to comply with doctor's efforts to prepare "Baby W" for surgery.

Advertisement

That order said: "I extend the appointment of Dr Finucane and Dr Magee as agents of the Court for the purpose of enabling Baby W's surgery to proceed, including enabling the necessary pre-operative procedures. The respondents are not to obstruct health staff in this regard."

RELATED New Zealand announces public inquiry into COVID-19 response

On Friday morning, a few dozen anti-vaccination protesters held a vigil at Auckland's Starship hospital to support the parents as security was beefed up for the medical facility.

Latest Headlines

U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine
World News // 26 minutes ago
U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense announced $275 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, as it continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion.
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
World News // 53 minutes ago
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The International Federation of Journalists has released figures showing that 67 journalists have been killed in 2022 so far. The number is significantly higher than last year's figure of 47.
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
World News // 1 hour ago
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The World Trade Organization ruled Friday that steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump under claims of national security violated global trade rules.
France will distribute free condoms to fight rising STD rates
World News // 1 hour ago
France will distribute free condoms to fight rising STD rates
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- France will begin making condoms available for free to people over 18 and under 26 starting next month, in an effort to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.
Grocery delivery firm Getir buys German rival Gorillas
World News // 2 hours ago
Grocery delivery firm Getir buys German rival Gorillas
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Grocery delivery service Getir agreed to buy German competitor Gorillas, as the latter continues to struggle amid a post-pandemic economy.
Russian antiwar politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian antiwar politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced Friday to 8 1/2 years in prison after criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war on Ukraine on his YouTube channel.
Hyundai, SK to build EV battery factory in Georgia
World News // 3 hours ago
Hyundai, SK to build EV battery factory in Georgia
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor announced Friday it is partnering with another Korean company, SK On, to start construction on a new EV battery factory in Bartow County, Ga.
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Russian forces abducted two employees at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as fighting continues in the eastern Donetsk region. British intelligence says Russia has likely resupplied its fleet of Iranian drones.
U.S. sanctions Chinese fishing companies, ships for human rights abuses
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Chinese fishing companies, ships for human rights abuses
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday said 157 Chinese fishing vessels, two individuals and two companies are being sanctioned for alleged human rights abuses aboard the fishing ships.
British government ushers in sweeping new financial rules
World News // 5 hours ago
British government ushers in sweeping new financial rules
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Calling it the most sweeping overhaul of financial regulations in 30 years, the British government introduced a slew of banking changes on Friday meant to "turbocharge growth."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement