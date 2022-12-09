Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions

New Zealand's "Baby W" had successful life-saving surgery at Auckland's Starship Hospital Friday. High Court Justice Ian Gault had overruled parental objections to transfusions from vaccinated donors to allow the baby to have the heart surgery. Auckland Starship hospital pictured. Photo courtesy of Starship Foundation Facebook page

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Zealand's 6-month-old "Baby W" is recovering in a hospital after a successful life-saving surgery was performed against the wishes of his parents, who wanted to block the use of blood from vaccinated donors, a lawyer for the family confirmed Friday. New Zealand's High Court ruled against parental objections to blood transfusions from vaccinated people, giving health authorities temporary guardianship of the infant to allow for the procedure. Advertisement

Sue Grey, attorney for the parents, told the New Zealand Herald that after speaking with the parents "everyone's exhausted and are just so relieved that he's come through the surgery."

Justice Ian Gault ruled Wednesday to give health authorities temporary guardianship of the infant through post-operative recovery.

Police took the baby from the parents Thursday night with legal authority from the High Court to have pre-operative checkups done. As police took the baby the emotional parents called them criminals and allegedly told doctors trying to treat the infant, "You touch our child and we will press criminal charges against you."

Even though Justice Gault had given the baby's doctors temporary guardianship to legally consent for the baby to have surgery, he had to issue another order Thursday to get the parents to comply with doctor's efforts to prepare "Baby W" for surgery.

That order said: "I extend the appointment of Dr Finucane and Dr Magee as agents of the Court for the purpose of enabling Baby W's surgery to proceed, including enabling the necessary pre-operative procedures. The respondents are not to obstruct health staff in this regard."

On Friday morning, a few dozen anti-vaccination protesters held a vigil at Auckland's Starship hospital to support the parents as security was beefed up for the medical facility.