Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 4:35 AM

Google: North Korea used Seoul Halloween tragedy to launch cyberattacks

By Thomas Maresca
1/5
North Korean hackers spread malware with official-looking documents related to the Seoul Halloween tragedy, Google's cybersecurity team said in report. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
North Korean hackers spread malware with official-looking documents related to the Seoul Halloween tragedy, Google's cybersecurity team said in report. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- North Korean state-backed hackers created official-looking documents referencing the Seoul Halloween crowd crush tragedy in an attempt to send malware to users in South Korea, Google's Threat Analysis Group said in a new report.

The hacker group, known as APT37, embedded malware in a Microsoft Word document that appeared to be a South Korean government report on the disaster that killed 158 people in the Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon on Oct. 29.

Advertisement

"This incident was widely reported on, and the lure takes advantage of widespread public interest in the accident," the Threat Analysis Group said in a report Wednesday

The attack exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer, the Google security team said.

RELATED North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills

Zero-day, or 0-day, refers to a security weakness in software not yet known to developers. The APT37 group has previously attempted similar attacks, the report noted.

"This is not the first time APT37 has used Internet Explorer 0-day exploits to target users," the report said. "The group has historically focused their targeting on South Korean users, North Korean defectors, policy makers, journalists and human rights activists."

The United States warned earlier this year that North Korea-backed hackers are ramping up attacks on a range of targets from cryptocurrency platforms to hospitals.

Advertisement

A U.N. panel of experts that monitors sanctions reported in March that North Korea is using hacking in an effort to access sensitive technology and generate funds for its illicit nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs.

Multiple users in South Korea uploaded the Microsoft Word document, titled "221031 Seoul Yongsan Itaewon accident response situation (06:00).docx," to a virus scanner website owned by Google. The Threat Analysis Group said it immediately reported the vulnerability to Microsoft, which released a patch on Nov. 8.

On Thursday, the South Korean government warned businesses against unwittingly hiring North Korean information technology workers with disguised identities.

RELATED U.S., Asian allies hit North Korea with new sanctions over missile tests

"North Korean IT personnel are living abroad and disguising their nationality and identity to receive jobs from IT companies around the world, earning hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign currency every year," the government said in an inter-agency advisory.

Read More

Former South Korean security official arrested in growing cover-up probe

Latest Headlines

Peruvian president impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress
World News // 15 hours ago
Peruvian president impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Wednesday said in a public address he was dissolving Congress and imposing an emergency government to rule by decree hours before a scheduled vote Wednesday to impeach him.
Son of former Mozambique president sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud
World News // 17 hours ago
Son of former Mozambique president sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The son of Mozambique's ex-president was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering. Armando Ndambi Guebuza defrauded the government of more than $2.7 million, according to a judge.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Time's Person of the Year
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Time's Person of the Year
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "The Spirit of Ukraine" have been named Time's Person of the Year.
New Zealand court rules against parents who refused 'vaccinated blood' for baby
World News // 18 hours ago
New Zealand court rules against parents who refused 'vaccinated blood' for baby
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Health authorities in New Zealand have won a High Court decision granting temporary guardianship of a 6-month-old baby so his heart surgeon and cardiologist can give consent for life-saving medical care.
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
World News // 1 day ago
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- As Hawaii's Mauna Loa and neighboring Kilauea volcanos simultaneously erupt, drawing worldwide attention, geologists continue to monitor dozens what are called "continuing volcanic eruptions" around the globe.
Negotiations at COP15 summit seek global agreement on fostering biodiversity
World News // 18 hours ago
Negotiations at COP15 summit seek global agreement on fostering biodiversity
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The COP15 biodiversity summit got underway Tuesday in Montreal, Canada, where 192 member nations were set to negotiate conservation and biodiversity goals that will remain in effect for at least the next decade.
U.S., Britain partner up to break Russia's hold on energy
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S., Britain partner up to break Russia's hold on energy
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. government committed to doubling its LNG exports to the United Kingdom under the terms of a new bilateral energy partnership.
Spanish train collision near Barcelona injures 155 people
World News // 20 hours ago
Spanish train collision near Barcelona injures 155 people
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two trains collided near Barcelona, Spain injuring at least 155 people Wednesday. The crash happened while one train was parked at the Montcada i Reixac - Manresa station in the Catalonia region.
German authorities arrest 25 for plotting to overthrow government
World News // 21 hours ago
German authorities arrest 25 for plotting to overthrow government
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- German authorities arrested 25 people connected with the so-called conspiracy Reich Citizens movement with planning a violent far-right overthrowing of the country's government.
Blinken: United States has not encouraged Ukrainian attacks inside Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
Blinken: United States has not encouraged Ukrainian attacks inside Russia
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it has neither pushed Ukraine or provided help with them striking military targets within Russian borders but it would vigorously assist Kyiv in defending itself.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Peruvian president impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress
Peruvian president impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement