Dec. 7, 2022 / 9:11 AM

Spanish train collision near Barcelona injures 155 people

By Doug Cunningham
Spanish Transportation Minister Raquel Sanchez speaks with an emergency worker at the Montcada i Reixac -- Manresa station near Barcelona, Spain Wednesday. A slow-moving train hit a parked train, injuring 155 people.
Spanish Transportation Minister Raquel Sanchez speaks with an emergency worker at the Montcada i Reixac -- Manresa station near Barcelona, Spain Wednesday. A slow-moving train hit a parked train, injuring 155 people. Photo courtesy Raquel Sanchez/Twitter

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two trains collided near Barcelona, Spain injuring at least 155 people Wednesday.

The crash happened while one train was parked at the Montcada i Reixac -- Manresa station in the Catalonia region.

According to emergency services official Joan Carles Gomez, 14 of the injured passengers were transferred to a local medical center for further treatment.

"We're talking about many bruises and some head injuries, but nothing serious,"Gomez told reporters at the scene.

Gomez said one train was moving very slowly when it struck the back part of the stopped train.

An investigation into the crash is underway, according to the Catalan government.

Spanish Minister of Transportation Raquel Sanchez said on Twitter that 155 people were treated and the cause of the train collision is being investigated.

"I appreciate the quick performance of services," Sanchez tweeted. "I have traveled to Montcada i Reixac to find out first-hand about the situation after the incident that occurred...155 people have been treated, but there have been no serious injuries."

Catalan President Pere Aragones wished the injured speedy recoveries on Twitter and called for a complete government investigation of the accident.

"Improving the service in Catalonia is urgent and cannot be postponed," he said.

