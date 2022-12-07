Trending
Dec. 7, 2022 / 11:30 AM

New Zealand court rules against parents who refused 'vaccinated blood' for baby

By Doug Cunningham
New Zealand's High Court Wednesday granted temporary guardianship of a 6-month-old baby to Health NZ so doctors can consent to life-saving surgery. The parents had refused transfusions for their infant unless the blood came from unvaccinated people.<a href="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/1/1d/Auckland_High_Court.jpg/1220px-Auckland_High_Court.jpg"> File photo of Auckland High Court By Krzysztof Golik/Wikikimedia Commons</a>
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Health authorities in Auckland, New Zealand, have won a High Court decision granting temporary guardianship of a 6-month-old baby so his heart surgeon and cardiologist can give consent for life-saving medical care.

Health NZ sought the order after the baby's parents refused blood transfusions unless the blood came from unvaccinated people.

The parents, according to The Guardian, said in previous media interviews that they realized their baby needs urgent surgery, but were extremely concerned with the blood the doctors were going to use.

New Zealand High Court Justice Ian Gault's decision ordered the baby be placed under guardianship of the court "from the date of the order until completion of his surgery and post-operative recovery to address obstruction to the outflow tract of his right ventricle and at latest until 31 January 2023."

The decision allows the baby's heart surgeon and cardiologist to legally consent to the infant's surgery and "all medical issues related to that surgery including the administration of blood and blood products."

The court said the parent's remain the child's legal guardians in all matters other than the medical matters covered in the court order.

The High Court order requires the doctors to keep the parents informed at all times of their baby's condition and treatment.

The court decision came down as anti-vaccination protesters demonstrated outside the courtroom.

The case was brought by the Auckland health service Te Whatu Ora. In a statement, interim director Dr. Mike Shephard said, "The decision to make an application to the court is always made with the best interests of the child in mind."

Paul White, the attorney representing the infant known in legal filings as Baby W, said the baby has a heart valve disorder requiring urgent surgery.

"His survival is actually dependent on the application being granted," White said.

