Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 1:51 AM

U.S. accuses Iran patrol boat of harassing its vessels in Strait of Hormuz

By Darryl Coote
1/3
The USS Lewis B. Puller, an expeditionary sea base platform ship, is one of two U.S. vessels Central Command accused Iran of harassing in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami/U.S. Air Force
The USS Lewis B. Puller, an expeditionary sea base platform ship, is one of two U.S. vessels Central Command accused Iran of harassing in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami/U.S. Air Force

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States is accusing Iran of harassing its Navy ships as they transited the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week amid a recent uptick in U.S. military vessels intercepting attempts by Tehran to smuggle weapons via the sea route to Yemen.

The Tuesday statement from U.S. Central Command said a navy patrol boat of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "interacted in an unsafe and unprofessional manner" Monday night when it attempted to blind U.S. vessels commuting through the important international trade route.

Advertisement

U.S. military officials identified the ships as the USS Lewis B. Puller, an expeditionary sea base platform ship, and guided-missile destroy USS The Sullivans.

The two U.S. ships were conducting a routine transit through international waters when the Iranian vessel approached and shined a spotlight in an attempt to blind the U.S. bridge. It also crossed within 150 yards of the two U.S. vessels, which CENTCOM said was "dangerously close, particularly at night."

RELATED About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast

The situation was de-escalated by the U.S. ships through the use of audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, it said.

"This dangerous action in international waters is indicative of Iran's destabilizing activity across the Middle East," Col. Joe Buccino, CENTCOM spokesman, said.

Advertisement

CENTCOM described Iran's actions as violations of international standards of professional and safe maritime behavior that increases the risk of a miscalculation that could result in a collision.

RELATED Iran allegedly shutting down 'morality police' after protests; critics brand news 'disinformation'

The incident occurred amid tense relations between Washington and Tehran as the administration of President Joe Biden continues to put pressure on Iran over its ongoing crack down on anti-regime protests.

It has also been ratcheting its financial vices on Iran in an attempt to sanction it back to the negotiating table to forge a new pact aimed at preventing Tehran from gaining a nuclear weapon.

The interaction also comes days after the USS Lewis B. Puller intercepted a fishing trawler in the region attempting smuggle more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets from Iran to Yemen.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Hezbollah accountants, weapons facilitator

The U.S. 5th Fleet said the haul amounted to 1 million rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 25,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, nearly 7,000 fuses for rockets and more than 2,100 kilograms of propellant.

Last month, the U.S. 5th Fleet had also stopped a fishing vessel attempting to smuggle more than 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate, a powerful oxidizer commonly used to make rocket and missile fuel, as well as explosives. Again, U.S. military officials said the lethal aid was being smuggled from Iran to Yemen.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Volcanic activity increases worldwide
World News // 3 hours ago
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Geologists are seeing an increase in volcanic activity across the globe, with continuing eruptions for Hawaii's Mauna Loa and Kilauea, Indonesia's Mount Semeru, Italy's Stromboli and Japan's Sakurajima.
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
World News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not face any charges for his alleged role in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi after a federal judge dismissed the case against him.
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
World News // 4 hours ago
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The debt service payments of the world's poorest nations surged 35% this year compared to 2021, the World Bank said Tuesday, warning it is diverting scarce resources from investments.
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
World News // 5 hours ago
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President and former President of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in a $1 billion fraud scheme.
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
World News // 12 hours ago
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday provisionally agreed to a new law that would ban importing products connected with deforestation, a win for environmentalists.
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
World News // 13 hours ago
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Another man was arrested on Tuesday in Britain after an egg was thrown at King Charles III.
Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program
World News // 13 hours ago
Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An oversight board assigned to review Facebook's cross-check program have found that it offers unequal protection to users, prioritizing public relations and business concerns over free speech and human rights.
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
World News // 15 hours ago
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Latvia has revoked the broadcast license for Russian independent outlet TV Rain. The outlet was previously blocked in Russia, causing it to relocate to Latvia. The move has been condemned by press freedom advocates.
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
World News // 15 hours ago
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Tech giants threaten to remove news content from social media platforms
Tech giants threaten to remove news content from social media platforms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement