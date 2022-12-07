Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 8:43 AM

German authorities arrest 25 for plotting to overthrow government

By Clyde Hughes
Protesters attend anti-government protests in Leipzig, Germany, on September 5 held by different extremist groups. German authorities arrested far-right supporters for a plot to overthrow the government on Wednesday. File Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE
Protesters attend anti-government protests in Leipzig, Germany, on September 5 held by different extremist groups. German authorities arrested far-right supporters for a plot to overthrow the government on Wednesday. File Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- German authorities arrested 25 people in connection with a violent far-right plot to overthrow the country's government.

More than 3,000 police officers took part in raids across 11 German states in making arrests of individuals associated with the Reich Citizen, or Reichsburger, movement whichcenters around conspiracy theories about the legitimacy of the current German government.

Advertisement

The movement, which included former German military officers, sought to overthrow the government in Berlin and install its own leaders through the "forcible elimination of the democratic constitutional state."

"The members of the organization were aware that this goal can only be achieved through the use of military means and violence against state representatives," German prosecutors said. "This also included commissioning killings."

Authorities said one man suspected of trying to make contact with Russian government representatives was arrested. They said, though, there was no evidence that he ever received a positive response from the Kremlin.

Reich Citizen activists and members had taken part in protests against COVID-19 restrictions when the coronavirus pandemic spurred the same sort of rallying cry for far-right activists around the world to take action against their governments.

Advertisement

The group believes a shadowy group of international governments called "the Alliance" was involved in "deep state" activities. They believed the United States, Russia and others were involved with the German government in such activities.

Read More

Kremlin rejects EU's $60 price cap on Russian oil Iran says 40 foreign nationals arrested over anti-regime protests Prosecutor: Traces of explosives found on Nord Stream pipeline

Latest Headlines

Blinken: United States has not encouraged Ukrainian attacks inside Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
Blinken: United States has not encouraged Ukrainian attacks inside Russia
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it has neither pushed Ukraine or provided help with them striking military targets within Russian borders but it would vigorously assist Kyiv in defending itself.
China eases COVID-19 restrictions in wake of protests
World News // 3 hours ago
China eases COVID-19 restrictions in wake of protests
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- China announced Wednesday that it would loosen its stringent zero-COVID controls after widespread protests against the draconian policies broke out across the country and escalated into calls for greater freedom.
U.S. accuses Iran patrol boat of harassing its vessels in Strait of Hormuz
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. accuses Iran patrol boat of harassing its vessels in Strait of Hormuz
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States is accusing Iran of harassing its Navy ships as they transited the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
World News // 9 hours ago
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Geologists are seeing an increase in volcanic activity across the globe, with continuing eruptions for Hawaii's Mauna Loa and Kilauea, Indonesia's Mount Semeru, Italy's Stromboli and Japan's Sakurajima.
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
World News // 10 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not face any charges for his alleged role in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi after a federal judge dismissed the case against him.
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
World News // 10 hours ago
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The debt service payments of the world's poorest nations surged 35% this year compared to 2021, the World Bank said Tuesday, warning it is diverting scarce resources from investments.
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
World News // 12 hours ago
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President and former President of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in a $1 billion fraud scheme.
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
World News // 18 hours ago
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday provisionally agreed to a new law that would ban importing products connected with deforestation, a win for environmentalists.
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
World News // 19 hours ago
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Another man was arrested on Tuesday in Britain after an egg was thrown at King Charles III.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement