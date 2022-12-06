Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 12:58 PM

Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program

By Patrick Hilsman
1/3
An oversight board appointed by Facebook parent company Meta, has found that Facebook's cross-check program skews more towards protecting business interests than protecting users' freedom of speech. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6fcd696d7cd52d568fe7730e95f812e6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
An oversight board appointed by Facebook parent company Meta, has found that Facebook's cross-check program skews more towards protecting business interests than protecting users' freedom of speech. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The oversight board appointed by Facebook to review its "cross-check" program found that the system is unfairly skewed towards avoiding public relations backlash for clients and VIPs, according to its report released on Tuesday.

The board accused the social media giant of being focused on dodging the perception of censorship, as opposed to fulfilling its stated goal of protecting the free speech and safety of users.

Advertisement

Under the cross-check program, Facebook's parent company Meta keeps a list of users who are eligible for extra review when found to be in violation of company policies around hate speech, misinformation, violence and other subjects. Celebrities, clients, politicians, and media outlets have all been included in the program, which raises concerns that less visible users could be removed for erroneous violations without the same review process.

Meta asked the oversight board, to review the cross-check program after details concerning its operation were reported by the Wall Street Journal in September 2021.

RELATED Tech giants threaten to remove news content from social media platforms

"Meta's cross-check program prioritizes influential and powerful users of commercial value to Meta and as structured does not meet Meta's human rights responsibilities and company values, with profound implications or users and global civil society," said oversight board director Thomas Hughes in a press release.

Advertisement

"While Meta characterizes cross-check as a program to protect vulnerable and important voices, it appears to be more directly structured and calibrated to satisfy business concerns," the oversight board found.

Additionally, the board suggested business concerns overshadow free speech and safety concerns "correlating highest priority within cross-check to concerns about managing business relationships suggests that the consequences that meta wishes to avoid are primarily business-related and not human rights-related."

RELATED Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him

The oversight board urged Meta to embrace more transparency "the company should set out clear, public criteria for inclusion in its cross-check lists, and users who meet these criteria should be able to apply to be added to them."

While its findings are non-binding the board has given Meta a list of 32 recommendations to fix potential missteps in the program. Meta has said it would review the recommendations.

RELATED Facebook parent company Meta to lay off 11,000 employees

Latest Headlines

Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
World News // 23 minutes ago
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
World News // 40 minutes ago
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday provisionally agreed to a new law that would ban importing products connected with deforestation, a win for environmentalists.
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
World News // 1 hour ago
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Another man was arrested on Tuesday in Britain after an egg was thrown at King Charles III.
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
World News // 3 hours ago
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Latvia has revoked the broadcast license for Russian independent outlet TV Rain. The outlet was previously blocked in Russia, causing it to relocate to Latvia. The move has been condemned by press freedom advocates.
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
World News // 3 hours ago
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
Al Jazeera asks for ICC to investigate Abu Akleh's death
World News // 4 hours ago
Al Jazeera asks for ICC to investigate Abu Akleh's death
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Al Jazeera Media Network said it officially filed a request to the International Criminal Court to conduct an investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the death of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in th
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Russia slammed Ukraine with another barrage of missiles Monday night into Tuesday, hitting electrical plants and other civilian infrastructure facilities as another explosion hit a Russian airfield.
Xi Jinping calls for unity during Jiang Zemin's funeral service
World News // 7 hours ago
Xi Jinping calls for unity during Jiang Zemin's funeral service
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for unity as Communist Party leaders gathered Tuesday afternoon for a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin.
Indonesia passes controversial criminal code that bans sex outside marriage
World News // 9 hours ago
Indonesia passes controversial criminal code that bans sex outside marriage
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Indonesian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a controversial sweeping new criminal code that criminalizes sex outside of marriage, spreading so-called fake news and attacking the "honor or dignity" of the president.
North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's military said Tuesday it fired artillery rounds into the sea near the inter-Korean maritime border for a second consecutive day as a "tit-for-tat" response to South Korea-U.S. live-fire exercises.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement