A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing an egg at King Charles II as he visited Luton. Photo by Andrew Boyers/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Another man was arrested on Tuesday in Britain after an egg was thrown at King Charles III. The alleged incident happened while King Charles was on a walkabout in Luton town center on Tuesday. Police said that the man was in his 20s and was in custody. Advertisement

The king was temporarily steered away from crowds outside the town hall by security staff but continued to shake hands with the public after being moved to a different area, according to Sky News.

During the visit, the king met with community leaders from the Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion and the Luton Town soccer academy and participated in the opening of the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple.

Tuesday's incident was the second time in a month that eggs have been thrown at King Charles. Last month a protestor allegedly yelled "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as the eggs were tossed, missing both royals.

A video of the incident shows the eggs missing as the crowd began booing and shouting "God save the King." Police grabbed the man.

King Charles remained unfazed and continued shaking hands with the public. He was in York for a traditional ceremony officially welcoming the king to the city.