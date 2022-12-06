Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 2:03 PM

Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine

By Patrick Hilsman
1/3
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban insists his nation's veto of an $18 billion aid EU aid package is related to concerns over common debt and not an attempt to pressure the economic bloc to release funds intended for development in Hungary. File Photo by Zoltan Fischer/EPA-EFE
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban insists his nation's veto of an $18 billion aid EU aid package is related to concerns over common debt and not an attempt to pressure the economic bloc to release funds intended for development in Hungary. File Photo by Zoltan Fischer/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hungary on Tuesday vetoed an $18 billion European Union aid package for Ukraine.

Hungarian minister Mihaly Varga announced the veto during a meeting of EU ministers on Tuesday, throwing a wrench in the plan to provide Ukraine with $1.5 billion per month throughout 2023 to cover its state deficit as it fends off a Russian invasion.

Advertisement

"Hungary is not in favor of the amendment of the financial regulation," said Varga.

The veto led finance ministers to delay three upcoming votes, including a vote on corporate tax reform and a vote on a recovery plan for suspended Hungarian funds.

RELATED Hungary fails to meet conditions to reverse European Commission budget suspension

The European Commission recommended last week that $7.5 billion in EU funds destined for Hungary remain suspended after the nation failed to meet milestones required to combat corruption.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban insisted Tusesday's veto was not a pressure tactic.

"Today's news was all about Hungary bettering financial assistance to #Ukraine. This is fake news. Hungary is ready to give financial assistance to Ukraine, on a bilateral basis. No #veto, no blackmailing," Orban tweeted on Tuesday.

RELATED NATO meets with Swedish PM on membership as Hungary and Turkey delay approval

Orban blamed the decision on debt issues within the economic bloc "common EU debt is not the solution. If we continue to go down the road towards a debt community, we will not be able to turn back."

Advertisement

Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn told a public session of EU finance ministers that the European Commission will seek alternative approaches to "provide the necessary solution to Ukraine already as of January."

Czech finance minister Zbynek Stanjura told the gathering of finance ministers "our ambition remains that we will start disbursements to Ukraine in January."

RELATED Hungary allows construction of Russian nuclear reactors

Latest Headlines

European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
World News // 40 minutes ago
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday provisionally agreed to a new law that would ban importing products connected with deforestation, a win for environmentalists.
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
World News // 1 hour ago
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Another man was arrested on Tuesday in Britain after an egg was thrown at King Charles III.
Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program
World News // 1 hour ago
Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An oversight board assigned to review Facebook's cross-check program have found that it offers unequal protection to users, prioritizing public relations and business concerns over free speech and human rights.
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
World News // 3 hours ago
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Latvia has revoked the broadcast license for Russian independent outlet TV Rain. The outlet was previously blocked in Russia, causing it to relocate to Latvia. The move has been condemned by press freedom advocates.
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
World News // 3 hours ago
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
Al Jazeera asks for ICC to investigate Abu Akleh's death
World News // 4 hours ago
Al Jazeera asks for ICC to investigate Abu Akleh's death
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Al Jazeera Media Network said it officially filed a request to the International Criminal Court to conduct an investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the death of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in th
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Russia slammed Ukraine with another barrage of missiles Monday night into Tuesday, hitting electrical plants and other civilian infrastructure facilities as another explosion hit a Russian airfield.
Xi Jinping calls for unity during Jiang Zemin's funeral service
World News // 7 hours ago
Xi Jinping calls for unity during Jiang Zemin's funeral service
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for unity as Communist Party leaders gathered Tuesday afternoon for a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin.
Indonesia passes controversial criminal code that bans sex outside marriage
World News // 9 hours ago
Indonesia passes controversial criminal code that bans sex outside marriage
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Indonesian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a controversial sweeping new criminal code that criminalizes sex outside of marriage, spreading so-called fake news and attacking the "honor or dignity" of the president.
North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's military said Tuesday it fired artillery rounds into the sea near the inter-Korean maritime border for a second consecutive day as a "tit-for-tat" response to South Korea-U.S. live-fire exercises.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement