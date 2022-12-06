Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 2:42 AM

North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea ordered frontline units to fire artillery into the sea for a second consecutive day in response to U.S.-South Korean live-fire exercises, its military said Tuesday. Photo by Yonhap
North Korea ordered frontline units to fire artillery into the sea for a second consecutive day in response to U.S.-South Korean live-fire exercises, its military said Tuesday. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's military said Tuesday it ordered troops to fire artillery rounds into the sea for a second consecutive day as a "tit-for-tat" response to South Korea-U.S. live-fire exercises.

In a statement attributed to a spokesman for the Korean People's Army, frontline units were instructed to "keep the enemy under observation and get fully ready for counterattack."

Advertisement

Units near the sea borders east and west of the peninsula were ordered to fire live shells as a "tit-for-tat warning."

The North Korean military said that it was responding to "dozens of projectiles" fired by "multiple rocket launchers" Monday in the South Korean border area of Cheorwon.

RELATED North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border

South Korean and U.S. troops are holding live-fire exercises in Cheorwon this week, according to an announcement on the county's website.

"The KPA General Staff makes it clear once again that it will settle accounts with all provocative actions of the enemy one by one and will always counter them with staunch and overwhelming military action," the North's statement, carried by state-run Korean Central News Agency, said.

"The enemy side would be well advised to immediately stop their military action of escalating tension in the immediate vicinity of the front where it is within eyeshot," it added.

Advertisement

Pyongyang's response comes a day after it fired 130 artillery shells into buffer zones north of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime boundary separating the two countries.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that the artillery fire violated a 2018 joint military agreement meant to reduce border tensions.

The North has fired weapons into the buffer zones on several occasions in recent months, moves it characterizes as a reaction to joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The two Koreas exchanged warning fire in October after Seoul accused a North Korean vessel of intruding into its territorial waters in the Yellow Sea.

RELATED

Last week, South Korea joined the United States and Japan in imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang in response to its record number of missile launches this year.

Read More

China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador

Latest Headlines

1 in 5 experience workplace violence worldwide
World News // 6 hours ago
1 in 5 experience workplace violence worldwide
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A first-ever global survey of workplace harassment and violence found at least one in five people experience some form of violence at work.
Trading firm Trafigura helps Germany secure more natural gas
World News // 14 hours ago
Trading firm Trafigura helps Germany secure more natural gas
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The company will draw in part on its portfolio of liquefied natural gas from the United States to help with European energy security.
Blinken tells Israeli group White House will support LGBT rights
World News // 15 hours ago
Blinken tells Israeli group White House will support LGBT rights
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration will work with the administration of incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he holds to principles set by U.S. precedent.
British Museum in talks to return contested Parthenon marbles to Greece
World News // 15 hours ago
British Museum in talks to return contested Parthenon marbles to Greece
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The British Museum is reportedly in the advanced stages of talks to return the contested Parthenon marbles in its collection to Greece, which would end a decades-long dispute between the two nations.
Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Congo
World News // 17 hours ago
Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Congo
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Glencore, a mining company based in Switzerland, settled a corruption case in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday for $180 million.
No shortage of bullish factors for crude oil
World News // 17 hours ago
No shortage of bullish factors for crude oil
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- From a price cap to limits on Russian oil, crude oil prices will remain under the influence of a variety of global factors this week.
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia fired more than 100 missiles and bombs by air and sea into a wide range of targets in the country during its latest barrage as winter temperatures dropped to below freezing.
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
World News // 20 hours ago
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary have announced "goblin mode" as the 2022 word of the year, as the term was chosen by a popular vote for the first time.
Von der Leyen warns of unfair advantage created by U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act
World News // 20 hours ago
Von der Leyen warns of unfair advantage created by U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday expressed concern that the United State's Inflation Reduction Act could create an unfair economic playing field.
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around 130 artillery shells into the sea off its east and west coasts on Monday, the South Korean military said, in Pyongyang's latest provocation near the inter-Korean maritime boundary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement