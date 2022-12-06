Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 7:23 AM

Xi Jinping calls for unity during Jiang Zemin's funeral service

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders pay their final respects to the late former Chinese president Jiang Zemin at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo by Li Xueren/Xinhua/EPA-EFE
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders pay their final respects to the late former Chinese president Jiang Zemin at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo by Li Xueren/Xinhua/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping came together with many other Communist Party leaders Tuesday afternoon for a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, calling for unity in the face of rare widespread protests in the country.

The memorial service for a man who oversaw some of China's most dynamic economic growth in the 1990s comes as countrymen continue to take to the streets to protest "zero COVID" lockdown rules that have left whole cities isolated for months.

Advertisement

Some of those protests have boiled over into complaints over Xi's authoritarian rule.

"The entire party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country must unite more closely around the party's central leadership," Xi said at the memorial service, calling on party leaders to "turn grief into strength."

RELATED Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station

Jiang came into power in 1989 during the student pro-democracy uprising marked by the Tiananmen Square massacre and international scorn. He was charged with opening Chinese markets which led to the country joining the World Trade Organization in 2001.

Jiang Mianheng, Jiang's oldest son who serves as president of ShanghaiTech University, led the service on Monday by carrying a portrait of his father and receiving a hug from Xi.

Advertisement

Xi and other party leaders escorted Jiang's remains onto the hearse as honor guards carried Jiang's casket after the service. Her vehicle left for the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery.

RELATED Mainland China adds 2 deaths Sunday as cases subside; world weekly infections up 3%

In hopes to ease nationwide tensions the day before the memorial service, more than 20 cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, ended the requirements for negative COVID-19 tests on public transport.

Beijing also eased restrictions on Tuesday, no longer requiring tests to enter supermarkets, offices, shopping malls, residential communities and airports. The rules, though, remained in place for restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment venues.

RELATED EU agrees on plan to cap Russian seaborne oil prices

Latest Headlines

Indonesia passes controversial criminal code that bans sex outside marriage
World News // 3 hours ago
Indonesia passes controversial criminal code that bans sex outside marriage
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Indonesian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a controversial sweeping new criminal code that criminalizes sex outside of marriage, spreading so-called fake news and attacking the "honor or dignity" of the president.
North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's military said Tuesday it fired artillery rounds into the sea near the inter-Korean maritime border for a second consecutive day as a "tit-for-tat" response to South Korea-U.S. live-fire exercises.
1 in 5 experience workplace violence worldwide
World News // 11 hours ago
1 in 5 experience workplace violence worldwide
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A first-ever global survey of workplace harassment and violence found at least one in five people experience some form of violence at work.
Trading firm Trafigura helps Germany secure more natural gas
World News // 19 hours ago
Trading firm Trafigura helps Germany secure more natural gas
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The company will draw in part on its portfolio of liquefied natural gas from the United States to help with European energy security.
Blinken tells Israeli group White House will support LGBT rights
World News // 20 hours ago
Blinken tells Israeli group White House will support LGBT rights
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration will work with the administration of incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he holds to principles set by U.S. precedent.
British Museum in talks to return contested Parthenon marbles to Greece
World News // 20 hours ago
British Museum in talks to return contested Parthenon marbles to Greece
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The British Museum is reportedly in the advanced stages of talks to return the contested Parthenon marbles in its collection to Greece, which would end a decades-long dispute between the two nations.
Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Congo
World News // 21 hours ago
Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Congo
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Glencore, a mining company based in Switzerland, settled a corruption case in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday for $180 million.
No shortage of bullish factors for crude oil
World News // 22 hours ago
No shortage of bullish factors for crude oil
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- From a price cap to limits on Russian oil, crude oil prices will remain under the influence of a variety of global factors this week.
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia fired more than 100 missiles and bombs by air and sea into a wide range of targets in the country during its latest barrage as winter temperatures dropped to below freezing.
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
World News // 1 day ago
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary have announced "goblin mode" as the 2022 word of the year, as the term was chosen by a popular vote for the first time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement