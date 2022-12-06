Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 1:46 PM

European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation

By Clyde Hughes
A woman works at a charcoal factory in Adzope, Ivory Coast on November 11, which has contributed significantly to deforestation in the country. The European Union agreed to ban imports from countries connected to deforestation. Photo by Legnan Koula/EPA-EFE
A woman works at a charcoal factory in Adzope, Ivory Coast on November 11, which has contributed significantly to deforestation in the country. The European Union agreed to ban imports from countries connected to deforestation. Photo by Legnan Koula/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday provisionally agreed to a new law that would ban importing products connected with deforestation, a win for environmentalists.

Companies selling products to member states will have to prove their goods are not linked to deforestation or face fines of up to 4% of their annual EU turnover.

Advertisement

The agreement is provisional and pending formal adoption in both the European Council and the European Parliament.

"The EU is a large consumer and trader of commodities that play a substantial part in deforestation -- like beef, cocoa, soy and timber," Marian Jurecka, Czech minister of the environment, said in a statement.

RELATED Healthy wildlife populations reduce risk of pandemic

"The new rules aim to ensure that when consumers buy these products, they don't contribute to further degrading forest ecosystems. Protecting the environment around the world, including forests and rainforests, is a common goal for all countries and the EU is ready to take its responsibility."

The agreement establishes mandatory due diligence rules for all operators and traders who place, make available or export palm oil, beef, timber, coffee, cocoa, rubber and soy. The rules also apply to a number of derived products such as chocolate, furniture, printed paper and selected palm oil-based derivates used for example as components in personal care products.

Advertisement

"The main driver of global deforestation and forest degradation is the expansion of agricultural land, which is linked to the production of the commodities included in the scope of the regulation," The European Council said in a statement.

RELATED President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27

"As the EU is a major consumer of such commodities, it can reduce its impact on global deforestation and forest degradation by making sure these products and related supply chains are 'deforestation-free.'"

RELATED Brazilian President Bolsonaro breaks silence following election defeat

Latest Headlines

Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
World News // 24 minutes ago
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
World News // 1 hour ago
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Another man was arrested on Tuesday in Britain after an egg was thrown at King Charles III.
Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program
World News // 1 hour ago
Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An oversight board assigned to review Facebook's cross-check program have found that it offers unequal protection to users, prioritizing public relations and business concerns over free speech and human rights.
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
World News // 3 hours ago
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Latvia has revoked the broadcast license for Russian independent outlet TV Rain. The outlet was previously blocked in Russia, causing it to relocate to Latvia. The move has been condemned by press freedom advocates.
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
World News // 3 hours ago
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
Al Jazeera asks for ICC to investigate Abu Akleh's death
World News // 4 hours ago
Al Jazeera asks for ICC to investigate Abu Akleh's death
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Al Jazeera Media Network said it officially filed a request to the International Criminal Court to conduct an investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the death of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in th
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Russia slammed Ukraine with another barrage of missiles Monday night into Tuesday, hitting electrical plants and other civilian infrastructure facilities as another explosion hit a Russian airfield.
Xi Jinping calls for unity during Jiang Zemin's funeral service
World News // 7 hours ago
Xi Jinping calls for unity during Jiang Zemin's funeral service
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for unity as Communist Party leaders gathered Tuesday afternoon for a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin.
Indonesia passes controversial criminal code that bans sex outside marriage
World News // 9 hours ago
Indonesia passes controversial criminal code that bans sex outside marriage
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Indonesian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a controversial sweeping new criminal code that criminalizes sex outside of marriage, spreading so-called fake news and attacking the "honor or dignity" of the president.
North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea fires artillery for a second day as warning over S. Korea-U.S. drills
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's military said Tuesday it fired artillery rounds into the sea near the inter-Korean maritime border for a second consecutive day as a "tit-for-tat" response to South Korea-U.S. live-fire exercises.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to killing 5 women decades ago
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to killing 5 women decades ago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement