Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 5, 2022 / 10:45 AM

Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Congo

By Adam Schrader
Demonstrators participate in a union protest in front of the main entrance of the casino in Zug, Switzerland, in 2018 on the occasion of the Glencore annual meeting. File Photo by Alexandra Wey/EPA-EFE
Demonstrators participate in a union protest in front of the main entrance of the casino in Zug, Switzerland, in 2018 on the occasion of the Glencore annual meeting. File Photo by Alexandra Wey/EPA-EFE

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Glencore, a mining company based in Switzerland, settled a corruption case in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday for $180 million.

The company announced in a news release that the settlement covers all current and future claims from alleged corruption between 2007 and 2018.

Advertisement

"This includes activities in certain group businesses that have been the subject of various investigations by, amongst others, the U.S. Department of Justice and the DRC's National Financial Intelligence Unit and Ministry of Justice," Glencore said in the statement.

The U.S. Justice Department in May said in a statement that Glencore had admitted to corruption by conspiring to pay $27.5 million to illegally secure business advantages in the DRC.

RELATED 9 dead, 8 missing after torrent sweeps South African church service down river

"The rule of law requires that there not be one rule for the powerful and another for the powerless; one rule for the rich and another for the poor," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time.

"The Justice Department will continue to bring to bear its resources on these types of cases, no matter the company and no matter the individual."

The settlement announced Monday marks the latest in a series of corruption cases in which Glencore has agreed to pay more than $1.6 billion in fines, the BBC reported.

Advertisement

More than $1.1 billion of those fines came after the company pleaded guilty in coordinated resolutions in the United States, Britain and Brazil.

Under the settlement reached Monday, Glencore "committed to continue to implement in its resolution" with the U.S. Justice Department.

Glencore's assets in DRC include the copper-cobalt mine Mutanda and a controlling stake in the Kamoto Copper Co., one of the world's largest copper and cobalt producers.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Russian, Belarusian for Guatemalan mining corruption

"Glencore is a longstanding investor in the DRC and is pleased to have reached this agreement to address the consequences of its past conduct," Glencore Chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi said.

"Glencore has actively promoted its ethics and compliance program in the DRC in recent years and looks forward to continuing to work with the DRC authorities and other stakeholders to facilitate good governance and ethical business practices in the country."

Read More

New law requires New York cryptocurrency mining to use renewable energy

Latest Headlines

No shortage of bullish factors for crude oil
World News // 1 hour ago
No shortage of bullish factors for crude oil
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- From a price cap to limits on Russian oil, crude oil prices will remain under the influence of a variety of global factors this week.
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia fired more than 100 missiles and bombs by air and sea into a wide range of targets in the country during its latest barrage as winter temperatures dropped to below freezing.
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
World News // 3 hours ago
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary have announced "goblin mode" as the 2022 word of the year, as the term was chosen by a popular vote for the first time.
Von der Leyen warns of unfair advantage created by U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act
World News // 3 hours ago
Von der Leyen warns of unfair advantage created by U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday expressed concern that the United State's Inflation Reduction Act could create an unfair economic playing field.
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around 130 artillery shells into the sea off its east and west coasts on Monday, the South Korean military said, in Pyongyang's latest provocation near the inter-Korean maritime boundary.
Russia warns it will not sell oil under price cap
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia warns it will not sell oil under price cap
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Russia is warning that it will not sell oil under a price cap, as democratic nations move to limit profits the Kremlin can reap from the sale of its energy commodity amid its war in Ukraine.
New Zealand announces public inquiry into COVID-19 response
World News // 10 hours ago
New Zealand announces public inquiry into COVID-19 response
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- New Zealand will launch a public inquiry into its COVID-19 response, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as it hopes to glean lessons learned from its fight against the coronavirus to prepare it for future pandemics.
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
World News // 16 hours ago
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Russian government reports about 2,500 seals were found dead on the coast of the Caspian Sea on Sunday.
2 killed in storming of government building in Syria
World News // 19 hours ago
2 killed in storming of government building in Syria
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and at least seven more are wounded after a clash between pro-democracy protesters and law enforcement officers at a government building in Syria's Sweida province.
Evacuations ordered after 'large-scale' eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano
World News // 20 hours ago
Evacuations ordered after 'large-scale' eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Mount Semeru, a volcano in the East Java province of Indonesia, has erupted with plumes of volcanic ash reaching roughly 50,000 feet into the air.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British intelligence shows public support for war in Ukraine falling in Russia
British intelligence shows public support for war in Ukraine falling in Russia
Gunfire damaged North Carolina power station, outage ongoing
Gunfire damaged North Carolina power station, outage ongoing
Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
Stormy pattern to bring rain, snow chances for Midwest, Northeast this week
Stormy pattern to bring rain, snow chances for Midwest, Northeast this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement