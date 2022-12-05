Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 5, 2022 / 9:14 PM

1 in 5 experience workplace violence worldwide

By Joe Fisher
People exit the Google office on 8th Avenue and walk to 14th Street Park for a rally on November 1, 2018 in New York City, protesting the company for its handling of sexual harassment and what they say is a failure to police gender- and race-based discrimination. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ee22a7f4d29f4c25c6010bf8a88f7b39/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
People exit the Google office on 8th Avenue and walk to 14th Street Park for a rally on November 1, 2018 in New York City, protesting the company for its handling of sexual harassment and what they say is a failure to police gender- and race-based discrimination. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A first-ever global survey of workplace harassment and violence found at least one in five people experience some form of violence at work.

The Experiences of Violence and Harassment at Work survey delved into the prevalence and severity of workplace violence, as well as the factors that keep people from reporting it. Though it found about 23% of workers worldwide have experienced violence or harassment, it is limited by the reporting of these types of instances. Only about half of victims disclosed their experiences to others.

Advertisement

The survey, published Monday, was a joint endeavor by the International Labour Organization, Lloyd's Register Foundation and Gallup.

"Violence and harassment at work is difficult to measure," the report states. "The most common reasons given for non-disclosure were 'waste of time' and 'fear for their reputation.'"

RELATED About 1 in 3 Gen Z workers putting off retirement savings

Women were found to be more likely to disclose instances than men, doing so at a rate of about 60% to just 50% by their counterparts. About 6% of all respondents experienced sexual violence and harassment and a majority of them were women.

Of those who are victims of violence and harassment, three of five said they had experienced these types of incidences more than once.

Advertisement

About 18% of workers reported experiencing psychological violence at work. More than 8% said they were victims of physical violence and harassment.

RELATED Fewer Americans report pandemic-related sleep disturbances

Young workers and migrant workers are among the most targeted groups for some type of workplace harassment. Young women in particular are victims at a disproportionate rate compared to young men. They are twice as likely to be sexually harassed or face sexual violence.

"It's painful to learn that people face violence and harassment not just once but multiple times in their working lives," said Manuela Tomei, ILO assistant director-general for Governance, Rights and Dialogue.

"Psychological violence and harassment is the most prevalent across countries and women are particularly exposed to sexual violence and harassment."

RELATED Many Americans underestimate cancer risk of alcohol

Tomei said she hopes the report shines a light on how common these types of situations are in the workplace, and how much damage they do.

"I hope it will expedite action on the ground and towards the ratification and implementation of ILO Convention 190," she said.

ILO Convention 190 is an agreement among multiple international bodies to implement labor standards to protect workers from violence and harassment.

"For too long, companies and organizations have been unaware or unwilling to tackle violence and harassment in the workplace. This dataset provides a baseline that we can all use to track much-needed progress on this vital safety issue," said Andrew Rzepa, who leads the public sector divisions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Gallup.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Trading firm Trafigura helps Germany secure more natural gas
World News // 8 hours ago
Trading firm Trafigura helps Germany secure more natural gas
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The company will draw in part on its portfolio of liquefied natural gas from the United States to help with European energy security.
Blinken tells Israeli group White House will support LGBT rights
World News // 9 hours ago
Blinken tells Israeli group White House will support LGBT rights
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration will work with the administration of incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he holds to principles set by U.S. precedent.
British Museum in talks to return contested Parthenon marbles to Greece
World News // 9 hours ago
British Museum in talks to return contested Parthenon marbles to Greece
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The British Museum is reportedly in the advanced stages of talks to return the contested Parthenon marbles in its collection to Greece, which would end a decades-long dispute between the two nations.
Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Congo
World News // 10 hours ago
Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Congo
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Glencore, a mining company based in Switzerland, settled a corruption case in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday for $180 million.
No shortage of bullish factors for crude oil
World News // 11 hours ago
No shortage of bullish factors for crude oil
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- From a price cap to limits on Russian oil, crude oil prices will remain under the influence of a variety of global factors this week.
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia fired more than 100 missiles and bombs by air and sea into a wide range of targets in the country during its latest barrage as winter temperatures dropped to below freezing.
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
World News // 13 hours ago
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary have announced "goblin mode" as the 2022 word of the year, as the term was chosen by a popular vote for the first time.
Von der Leyen warns of unfair advantage created by U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act
World News // 14 hours ago
Von der Leyen warns of unfair advantage created by U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday expressed concern that the United State's Inflation Reduction Act could create an unfair economic playing field.
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around 130 artillery shells into the sea off its east and west coasts on Monday, the South Korean military said, in Pyongyang's latest provocation near the inter-Korean maritime boundary.
Russia warns it will not sell oil under price cap
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia warns it will not sell oil under price cap
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Russia is warning that it will not sell oil under a price cap, as democratic nations move to limit profits the Kremlin can reap from the sale of its energy commodity amid its war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement