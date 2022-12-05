Advertisement
Dec. 5, 2022 / 3:38 AM

Russia warns it will not sell oil under price cap

By Darryl Coote
Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said Sunday that Moscow will not sell oil under a 60$ per barrel price cap to be enforced by Western nations. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Russia is warning that it will not sell oil under a price cap, as democratic nations move to limit profits the Kremlin can reap from the sale of its energy commodity amid its war in Ukraine.

Russia Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak made the comment Sunday, a day before a European union embargo on seaborne shipments of Russian crude and a price cap of $60 a barrel goes into effect on Monday.

Novak's comments also come after the Group of 7 nations on Friday announced that they along with Australia will enforce the same price cap on Russian-origin oil from Feb. 5, the same day that the EU's embargo expands to refined petroleum products.

"We will sell oil and oil products to those countries, which will work with us on market conditions, even if we have to somewhat cut production," Novak said, state-run TASS news agency reported.

In response to the ally nations, Russia will look to mechanisms to ban price caps on oil sales, Novak said, stating that they violate World Trade Organization rules.

"We think that such interference may entail further destabilization, shortages of energy resources and reduction of investments," he said. "It may be applied not only to oil but to other products on the market, and not only to Russia but to other countries as well."

The democratic nations have been working for months to initiate a price cap on Russian oil and petroleum products as they seek to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and limit its financial capabilities to continue with its war of aggression.

While $60 a barrel is where the countries landed on, some had sought to further tighten their financial vices with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stating in his nightly address over the weekend that it will only be a matter of time before stronger restrictions will need to be employed.

"The logic is obvious: If the price limit for Russian oil is $60 instead of, for example, $30, which Poland and the Baltic countries talked about, then the Russian budget will receive about $100 billion a year," he said.

"This money will go not only to the war and not only to Russia's further sponsoring of other terrorist regimes and organizations. This money will also be used to further destabilize precisely those countries that are now trying to avoid big decisions."

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
World News // 14 minutes ago
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around 130 artillery shells into the sea off its east and west coasts on Monday, the South Korean military said, in Pyongyang's latest provocation near the inter-Korean maritime boundary.
New Zealand announces public inquiry into COVID-19 response
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand announces public inquiry into COVID-19 response
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- New Zealand will launch a public inquiry into its COVID-19 response, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as it hopes to glean lessons learned from its fight against the coronavirus to prepare it for future pandemics.
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
World News // 10 hours ago
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Russian government reports about 2,500 seals were found dead on the coast of the Caspian Sea on Sunday.
2 killed in storming of government building in Syria
World News // 13 hours ago
2 killed in storming of government building in Syria
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and at least seven more are wounded after a clash between pro-democracy protesters and law enforcement officers at a government building in Syria's Sweida province.
Evacuations ordered after 'large-scale' eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano
World News // 14 hours ago
Evacuations ordered after 'large-scale' eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Mount Semeru, a volcano in the East Java province of Indonesia, has erupted with plumes of volcanic ash reaching roughly 50,000 feet into the air.
Iran allegedly shutting down 'morality police' after protests; critics brand news 'disinformation'
World News // 15 hours ago
Iran allegedly shutting down 'morality police' after protests; critics brand news 'disinformation'
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran is reportedly shutting down the country's morality police after an internal uprising and violent protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
9 dead, 8 missing after torrent sweeps South African church service down river
World News // 16 hours ago
9 dead, 8 missing after torrent sweeps South African church service down river
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Nine people are dead and eight more are missing after a rush of water swept churchgoers down the Jukskei River in South Africa.
Mainland China adds 2 deaths Sunday as cases subside; world weekly infections up 3%
World News // 17 hours ago
Mainland China adds 2 deaths Sunday as cases subside; world weekly infections up 3%
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Mainland China's COVID-19 cases are easing from a record high seven days ago though the nation, where the virus originated nearly three years ago, reported two additional fatalities.
British intelligence shows public support for war in Ukraine falling in Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
British intelligence shows public support for war in Ukraine falling in Russia
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The British Defense Ministry, which has provided intelligence updates throughout the war in Ukraine, said Sunday that public support for the conflict is "falling significantly" in Russia.
Poland seeks restitution of 'stolen' Kandinsky painting sold at German auction for $400K
World News // 1 day ago
Poland seeks restitution of 'stolen' Kandinsky painting sold at German auction for $400K
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Poland's Ministry of Culture and Natural Heritage said it will take legal action and seek restitution after a Wassily Kandinsky painting allegedly stolen from the National Museum in Warsaw was sold at a German auction.
