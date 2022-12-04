9 dead, 8 missing after torrent sweeps South African church service down river

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Nine people are dead and eight more are missing after a rush of water swept churchgoers down the Jukskei River in South Africa.

The church service was being held along the Jukskei River near Johannesburg on Saturday. Several of the 33 worshippers were standing in the river atop rocks when a flash flood pulled them downstream. Two bodies were recovered on Saturday and seven more were found Sunday.

The pastor is among those who survived the torrent after grabbing onto an overhanging branch. Several more people were rescued after being rushed more than 300 feet downstream.

The Jukskei River often floods during South Africa's rainy season which is between October and April.

Church services are common on the Jukskei River

"We have been receiving a lot of rain on the city of Johannesburg in the last three months, and most of the river streams are now full. Our residents, especially congregants who normally practice these kinds of rituals, will be tempted to go to these river streams," said Robert Mulaudzi, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesman, according to ABC News.

Mulaudzi tweeted that those who were rescued were transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

The rescue operation is a combined effort between police, fire and aquatic rescue specialists.