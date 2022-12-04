Advertisement
World News
Dec. 4, 2022 / 2:36 PM

Evacuations ordered after 'large-scale' eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano

By Adam Schrader
1/2
A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management shows volcanic materials from Mount Semeru volcano hitting a bridge following an eruption on Sunday. Photo courtesy EPA-EFE/BNPB
A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management shows volcanic materials from Mount Semeru volcano hitting a bridge following an eruption on Sunday. Photo courtesy EPA-EFE/BNPB

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Mount Semeru, a volcano in the East Java province of Indonesia, has erupted with plumes of volcanic ash reaching roughly 50,000 feet into the air.

Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said in a statement Sunday that it had raised that the country's alert level for volcanic activity had been raised to the highest Level IV from Level III.

Advertisement

At least 1,979 people were evacuated Sunday from near the volcano, Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement. Officials said that there have been no reports of casualties.

"A total of 10,000 cloth masks, 10,000 medical masks and 4,000 children's masks have been distributed to reduce the impact of respiratory health risks due to volcanic ash," the agency said in the statement.

RELATED Schoolchildren among 260 deaths in Java island earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency, which also monitors volcanic activity in Indonesia, said in a statement that a large-scale eruption was recorded around 11:18 a.m. on Sunday.

"We are currently investigating whether there will be a tsunami in Japan due to this eruption," Japanese officials said.

"Currently, no significant tidal changes have been observed at observation points in Japan and overseas."

Advertisement

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said that the plume from the volcano had reached about 50,000 feet.

Mount Semeru lies about 500 miles southeast of Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, and Java is the largest population center for the nation of archipelagos.

The eruption came after a series of devastating earthquakes in the country, including one that killed more than 300 people last month.

RELATED Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii

Last week, Mauna Loa, one of the five volcanoes that form Hawaii's Big Island, began erupting on Monday for the first time in 38 years.

Read More

WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption

Latest Headlines

Iran allegedly shutting down 'morality police' after protests; critics brand news 'disinformation'
World News // 1 hour ago
Iran allegedly shutting down 'morality police' after protests; critics brand news 'disinformation'
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran is reportedly shutting down the country's morality police after an internal uprising and violent protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
9 dead, 8 missing after torrent sweeps South African church service down river
World News // 3 hours ago
9 dead, 8 missing after torrent sweeps South African church service down river
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Nine people are dead and eight more are missing after a rush of water swept churchgoers down the Jukskei River in South Africa.
Mainland China adds 2 deaths Sunday as cases subside; world weekly infections up 3%
World News // 3 hours ago
Mainland China adds 2 deaths Sunday as cases subside; world weekly infections up 3%
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Mainland China's COVID-19 cases are easing from a record high seven days ago though the nation, where the virus originated nearly three years ago, reported two additional fatalities.
British intelligence shows public support for war in Ukraine falling in Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
British intelligence shows public support for war in Ukraine falling in Russia
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The British Defense Ministry, which has provided intelligence updates throughout the war in Ukraine, said Sunday that public support for the conflict is "falling significantly" in Russia.
Poland seeks restitution of 'stolen' Kandinsky painting sold at German auction for $400K
World News // 16 hours ago
Poland seeks restitution of 'stolen' Kandinsky painting sold at German auction for $400K
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Poland's Ministry of Culture and Natural Heritage said it will take legal action and seek restitution after a Wassily Kandinsky painting allegedly stolen from the National Museum in Warsaw was sold at a German auction.
Just Stop Oil activists protest in London against high energy bills
World News // 20 hours ago
Just Stop Oil activists protest in London against high energy bills
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Just Stop Oil protestors continued their demonstrations on Saturday, tucking themselves into bed displays at Harrods in London to protest Britain's high energy bills.
Kremlin rejects EU's $60 price cap on Russian oil
World News // 23 hours ago
Kremlin rejects EU's $60 price cap on Russian oil
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The Kremlin on Saturday rejected an agreement by the European Union and other advanced economies placing a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil exports.
French rail strike causes widespread weekend train cancelations
World News // 1 day ago
French rail strike causes widespread weekend train cancelations
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- France's state state-owned railway company says it has canceled more than half of its scheduled trips this weekend due to a nationwide strike by rail conductors.
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
World News // 1 day ago
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan, recognized as the world's oldest living land animal. is celebrating what is estimated to be his 190th birthday this weekend on the island of St. Helena.
Australian energy worker killed in dog attack while reading meters
World News // 1 day ago
Australian energy worker killed in dog attack while reading meters
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A man reading meters for Australian energy company Energex was killed after being attacked by multiple dogs while working on Saturday, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House condemns Trump's call for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution
White House condemns Trump's call for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign
Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement