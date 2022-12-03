Advertisement
World News
Dec. 3, 2022 / 12:53 PM

South African president Ramaphosa to run again despite corruption report

By Simon Druker
1/2
After previously signaling he would resign, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Saturday that he will not leave office and instead run for a second presidential term. File Pool Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1f0faac272df4c5c4b40f51fff75a621/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
After previously signaling he would resign, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Saturday that he will not leave office and instead run for a second presidential term. File Pool Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- After previously signaling he would resign, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Saturday that he will not leave office and instead run for a second presidential term.

This comes after Ramaphosa spoke with top members of his National African Congress party, which holds its elective conference in two weeks.

Advertisement

The 70-year-old was accused of snubbing the ANC's National Executive Committee during a meeting on Friday. That meeting was then quickly adjourned after Ramaphosa failed to appear.

Ramaphosa is weighing a court challenge to a possible impeachment charge, after an independent investigation determined he allegedly tried to cover up a $4 million robbery at his farm two years ago in an effort to abscond with some of the money.

RELATED Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron in first state dinner

Ramaphosa, who was elected president in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform, denied any wrongdoing in what has become known as the "Farmgate" scandal, claiming that nearly $600,000 in cash found stuffed in sofa cushions at his Phala Phala game farm in the country's northeast were proceeds from buffalo sales.

The report also alleges those buffalo were still on the property after the robbery and questions the source of the money.

Advertisement

ANC party leaders are meeting in Johannesburg over the weekend in response to the panel's findings, before a vote Tuesday in Parliament on whether or not to adopt the report.

RELATED President of South Africa faces impeachment over 'Farmgate' scandal

The extensive report released Wednesday by an independent South African investigative committee accuses Ramaphosa of concealing the $4 million heist and then pressuring the Namibian president into silencing the suspects following their arrests.

He offered to resign on Thursday, but has since done an about-face.

"It may be in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the Ramaphosa presidency, that such a clearly flawed report is challenged, especially when it's being used to remove a sitting head of state," presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said on Saturday.

Ramaphosa contends independent report contains inconsistencies and hearsay evidence against him.

Some legal experts have also been skeptical of the report, making a distinction between political corruption and theft under a particular section of South African law under which Rampahosa is accused.

"I have a lot of respect for Justice Ngcobo but s34(1) of the Prevention and Combating Corrupt Activities imposes a duty to report corrupt activities and not theft of money at your own place," Thuli Madonsela, director of the Center for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University near Capetown said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Read More

U.S. sanctions Haitian senator and former senator for alleged drug offenses

Latest Headlines

Hungary fails to meet conditions to reverse European Commission budget suspension
World News // 21 hours ago
Hungary fails to meet conditions to reverse European Commission budget suspension
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The European Commission says Hungary has failed to meet conditions required to end a 65% budget suspension for projects in the country. The suspension was proposed in September over corruption concerns.
Princess Cruises will have 'full Japan season' after ports drop COVID-19 restrictions
World News // 22 hours ago
Princess Cruises will have 'full Japan season' after ports drop COVID-19 restrictions
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Princess Cruises announced Friday it will begin sailing to and from Japanese ports following Japan's recent decision to relax COVID-19 restrictions and reopen its ports for international cruise ships.
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
World News // 22 hours ago
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A "rogue wave" is being blamed for an accident on the Viking Polaris cruise ship on its Antarctic cruise going to Ushuaia, Argentina, killing one person and injuring four others.
EU agrees on plan to cap Russian seaborne oil prices
World News // 22 hours ago
EU agrees on plan to cap Russian seaborne oil prices
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- European Union ambassadors Friday reached agreement on a plan to cap prices on Russian oil shipped by sea, according to the Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU presidency.
U.S. sanctions Haitian senator and former senator for alleged drug offenses
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Haitian senator and former senator for alleged drug offenses
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday sanctioned Haitian Senator Rony Celestin and former senator Richard Lenine Herve Fourcand for alleged illegal drug trade corruption.
Indonesia poised to criminalize extramarital sex
World News // 1 day ago
Indonesia poised to criminalize extramarital sex
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A proposed overhaul of the Indonesian legal code could see prison terms for extramarital sex. Similar attempts to change the legal code prompted nationwide protests in 2019.
Ukrainian embassies in Europe receive parcels containing animal eyes
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian embassies in Europe receive parcels containing animal eyes
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Several Ukrainian embassies have received packages containing animal eyes in what the country's foreign ministry describes as an orchestrated intimidation campaign.
IEA: Energy efficiency up 2% amid adoption of EVs, heat pumps
World News // 1 day ago
IEA: Energy efficiency up 2% amid adoption of EVs, heat pumps
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Advanced economies are spending billions of dollars on energy efficiency programs, the International Energy Agency found.
Toyota-led consortium secures funding for a Hilux hydrogen-powered pick-up
World News // 1 day ago
Toyota-led consortium secures funding for a Hilux hydrogen-powered pick-up
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Toyota-led consortium to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered pick-up has secured British government funding. The Hilux hydrogen-powered pick-up will be developed at Toyota's plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire.
Japan passes $214B supplemental budget to battle inflation
World News // 1 day ago
Japan passes $214B supplemental budget to battle inflation
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Japanese Parliament on Friday approved a $214 billion "extra budget" for the current fiscal year in an effort to corral inflation and improve its economy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement