Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday

Jonathan the giant Seychelles tortoise is celebrating what is estimated to be his 190th birthday this weekend. Photo by Official St. Helena/Twitter

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan, recognized as the world's oldest living land animal, is celebrating what is estimated to be his 190th birthday this weekend on the island of St. Helena. He is the oldest known living land animal, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Advertisement

Jonathan was given as a gift to future British St. Helena governor Sir William Grey-Wilson in 1882. At the time Jonathan was fully grown, which means he was at least 50 years old.

During Grey-Wilson's time as governor, Jonathan lived on the premises of Plantation House, the governors residence on the South Atlantic island. The giant tortoise has continued to reside at there ever since.

St. Helena is celebrating the occasion with live broadcasts and a special display at the tortoise viewing corridor at Plantation House. Visitors are invited to come to the Plantation Christmas Market to pick up Jonathan-themed souvenirs, watch a video about his life and enter contests.

While Jonathan is at least 190 years old, Joe Hollins, a veterinarian who cares for him, told the Washington Post, "To be honest, I suspect he's older, but we can never know."

Advertisement

In his old age Jonathan has lost his vision of sense of smell but he continues to eat, sunbath and mate.

"In spite of his age, Jonathan still has a good libido and is seen frequently to mate with Emma and sometimes Fred -- animals are often not particularly gender-sensitive," Hollins told Guinness World Records.