World News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 11:33 AM

Ukrainian embassies in Europe receive parcels containing animal eyes

By Patrick Hilsman
National Police agents are seen at the entrance to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid on Wednesday. An employee of the Ukrainian Embassy was taken to hospital after he resulted slightly injured after a letter bomb sent to him exploded. According to the police the envelope contained a handmade explosive. Photo by Chema Moya/EPA-EFE
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Packages containing animal eyes were sent to eight Ukrainian embassies days after a letter bomb exploded, injuring an employee at the war-torn nation's Spanish embassy.

Parcels were sent to Ukrainian embassies in Austria, Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. The entrance to the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican's residence was also vandalized. The Ukrainian embassy in the United States received a letter with a printout of an article critical of Ukraine.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the packages "were soaked in a liquid of characteristic color and had a corresponding smell," in a statement posted to the foreign ministry's website. Kuleba described the incidents as "a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of embassies and consulates of Ukraine."

"Unable to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, someone is trying to intimidate us. However I can immediately say that these attempts are useless. We will continue to work for the victory of Ukraine," said Kubela.

RELATED Spanish officials: U.S. embassy in Madrid receives 1 of several letter bombs

On Wednesday, an employee the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured when a parcel exploded in his hands and a "suspicious postal shipment" was intercepted at the headquarters of the Spanish defense firm Instalaza.

On Thursday, letters carrying explosive devices arrived at the defense ministry and at an air base outside of Madrid, another suspicious parcel was sent to the U.S. embassy.

"There are signs that indicate that the letters came from Spanish territory, but I insist we must be prudent," said Spanish Deputy Interior Minister Rafael Perez.

RELATED Ukraine official says as many as 13,000 soldiers have died since start of war

Parcel explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures employee

