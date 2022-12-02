Ukrainian embassies in Europe receive parcels containing animal eyes

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Packages containing animal eyes were sent to eight Ukrainian embassies days after a letter bomb exploded, injuring an employee at the war-torn nation's Spanish embassy.
Parcels were sent to Ukrainian embassies in Austria, Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. The entrance to the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican's residence was also vandalized. The Ukrainian embassy in the United States received a letter with a printout of an article critical of Ukraine.