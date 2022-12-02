Trending
Dec. 2, 2022 / 12:33 PM

U.S. sanctions Haitian senator and former senator for alleged drug offenses

By Doug Cunningham
Haitian Sen. Rony Celestin was sanctioned Friday by the U.S., Treasury Department for alleged drug trafficking. Photo courtesy Rony Celestin/Facebook
Haitian Sen. Rony Celestin was sanctioned Friday by the U.S., Treasury Department for alleged drug trafficking. Photo courtesy Rony Celestin/Facebook

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday sanctioned Haitian Sen. Rony Celestin and former Sen. Richard Lenine Herve Fourcand for alleged illegal drug trade corruption.

"Rony Celestin and Richard Fourcand are two more examples of corrupt Haitian politicians abusing their power to further drug trafficking activities across the region," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement. "Treasury will continue to hold corrupt officials and malign actors accountable for the illicit drug trafficking that is destabilizing Haiti."

According to Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Celestin "engages in international drug trafficking activities" and has used his political position to "orchestrate the importation of drugs from Venezuela into Haiti as well as the exportation of drugs to the United States and The Bahamas."

OFAC said it has information that Fourcand also engages in drug trafficking, using his own aircraft to "transport drugs through southern Haiti."

The Treasury Department said Fourcans also has tried to use his political power to "install persons in government positions who would help to facilitate his drug trafficking activities."

In November, both the U.S. State and Treasury Departments sanctioned Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert, alleging narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights," including an "extrajudicial killing."

The Treasury Department statement Friday said the sanctions are part of a whole-of-government effort to the counter the global threat posed by drug trafficking.

U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing' U.N. approves sanctions on violent Haitian gangs amid humanitarian crisis

