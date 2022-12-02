U.S. sanctions Haitian senator and former senator for alleged drug offenses

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday sanctioned Haitian Sen. Rony Celestin and former Sen. Richard Lenine Herve Fourcand for alleged illegal drug trade corruption.
"Rony Celestin and Richard Fourcand are two more examples of corrupt Haitian politicians abusing their power to further drug trafficking activities across the region," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement. "Treasury will continue to hold corrupt officials and malign actors accountable for the illicit drug trafficking that is destabilizing Haiti."