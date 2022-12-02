Princess Cruises will have 'full Japan season' after ports drop COVID-19 restrictions

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Princess Cruises announced Friday it will begin sailing to and from Japanese ports following Japan's recent decision to relax COVID-19 restrictions and reopen its ports for international cruise ships.
"The reopening of Japanese ports to the international cruise industry is an important and welcome development that not only vastly expands the vacation opportunities available to guests but also helps to significantly strengthen the Japanese tourism economy," said Princess Cruises President John Padgett in a statement.