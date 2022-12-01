Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 1:18 PM

Lavrov says Ukrainian infrastructure used to 'pump up' military as millions are without power

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has defended his country's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure as six million people are left without power. File Photo by Russian FM Press Office / UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8d7bca632a81d6c7199d48076932c0d5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has defended his country's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure as six million people are left without power. File Photo by Russian FM Press Office / UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday sought to justify Moscow's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as millions were left without power.

Lavrov said during a press conference that the targeted infrastructure is used "to pump up Ukraine with Western weapons for it to kill Russians."

Advertisement

"This infrastructure supports the combat capability of the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions," Lavrov said.

Ukrainian officials reported that Russian strikes have once again cut power to the recently liberated city of Kherson, shortly after power was restored to approximately 20% of customers in the wake of prior attacks.

RELATED Biden greets Macron at White House, touts support for Ukraine

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, dismissed Yuriy Chernichuk, the deputy chief engineer of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, one day after he was appointed by Russian forces to serve as director of the facility. Energoatom accused Chernichuk of collaboration and treason.

The standoff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has caused international tension with officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency visiting the facility and raising concerns about a potentially dangerous escalation.

The Ukrainian government is advising residents to leave Kherson due to the risk of Russian shelling and the scarcity of basic necessities like electricity and water.

Advertisement

Andriy Herus, the head of Ukraine's committee on energy and housing, says winter conditions could hamper repairs to Ukraine's energy grid for up to six months.

Lavrov also went on to accuse the United States and NATO of "directly participating" in the war in support of Ukraine "not just by providing weapons but also by training personnel."

"You are training their military on your territory, on the territories of Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries," he said.

RELATED U.S. provides $53M for Ukraine energy grid as NATO presents united front

His comments came as the Ukrainian military reported that Russian forces have withdrawn from several towns on the south bank of the Dnieper River, which now forms a de-facto frontline between Ukrainian and Russian forces following the Russian retreat from Kherson city.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged European nations to move forward with a ninth sanctions package in response to Russia's invasion.

"I call on my colleagues in the EU -- to put aside any doubts, or, as is fashionable to say 'fatigue,' and start to quickly complete the ninth sanctions package," Kubela said in an online statement on Nov. 22.

Read More

Britain announces new round of sanctions on Russian officials

Latest Headlines

Spanish officials: U.S. embassy in Madrid receives 1 of several letter bombs
World News // 6 hours ago
Spanish officials: U.S. embassy in Madrid receives 1 of several letter bombs
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. embassy in Madrid was one of six locations in Spain that received letter bombs over the past week, apparently targeting supporters of Ukraine in its defense against the ongoing Russian invasion.
President of South Africa faces impeachment over 'Farmgate' scandal
World News // 4 hours ago
President of South Africa faces impeachment over 'Farmgate' scandal
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Africa's president faces impeachment after an independent investigation determined he allegedly tried to cover up a $4 million heist at his farm two years ago in an effort to abscond with the loot.
Chinese cities lead possible change in country's zero-COVID policy
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese cities lead possible change in country's zero-COVID policy
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Two of China's largest cities -- Guangzhou in the south and Chongqing, announced on Wednesday an easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, which could indicate a possible change in the country's zero-COVID policy that ha
Epstein estate to pay $105 million in Virgin Islands sex trafficking case
World News // 4 hours ago
Epstein estate to pay $105 million in Virgin Islands sex trafficking case
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise N. George announced Thursday that Jeffrey Epstein's estate will pay $105 million to settle a sex trafficking case.
China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
World News // 9 hours ago
China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- China and Russia should exert pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and return to the negotiating table, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Thursday.
Deadly landslide buries highway, vehicles in Brazil
World News // 14 hours ago
Deadly landslide buries highway, vehicles in Brazil
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A landslide in Brazil, following heavy rains, buried vehicles on a rural highway Wednesday killing at least two people and leaving dozens of others missing.
ISIS says leader killed, successor named
World News // 17 hours ago
ISIS says leader killed, successor named
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The international terrorist organization ISIS announced the death of its leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi Wednesday and named a successor.
Britain announces new round of sanctions on Russian officials
World News // 1 day ago
Britain announces new round of sanctions on Russian officials
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The British government on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian officials who have promoted and enforced the conscription of citizens for the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Parcel explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures employee
World News // 1 day ago
Parcel explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures employee
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain has injured one employee. The employee was inspecting a parcel when it exploded in his hand causing light injuries.
Tokyo court upholds same-sex marriage ban, acknowledges human rights violation
World News // 1 day ago
Tokyo court upholds same-sex marriage ban, acknowledges human rights violation
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Tokyo court has upheld Japan's ban on same-sex marriages while acknowledging the it creates a situation that violates human rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
U.S. to pay $75M to relocate three tribes impacted by climate change
U.S. to pay $75M to relocate three tribes impacted by climate change
China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement