Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 12:08 AM

Deadly landslide buries highway, vehicles in Brazil

By Sheri Walsh
A deadly landslide engulfs Brazil's BR-376 highway in the southern state of Parana, burying six trailers and as many as 15 vehicles. Officials report two people are confirmed dead and between 30 and 50 people are missing. Photo courtesy of Santa Catarina Fire Department
A deadly landslide engulfs Brazil's BR-376 highway in the southern state of Parana, burying six trailers and as many as 15 vehicles. Officials report two people are confirmed dead and between 30 and 50 people are missing. Photo courtesy of Santa Catarina Fire Department

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A landslide in Brazil, following heavy rains, buried trucks and cars on a rural highway Wednesday killing at least two people and leaving dozens of others missing.

The landslide struck a 656-foot stretch of Brazil's BR-376 highway, in the southern state of Parana, burying six trailers and as many as 15 vehicles, CNNE reported.

Advertisement

Aerial images show the large landslide and trees covering the highway, with vehicles swept over a ravine on the other side.

A fire department representative estimates there could be between 30 and 50 people missing.

Brazil's military police, firefighters and rescue dogs were digging through the mud to find survivors, but added bad weather and the remote location were complicating the search.

Emergency services located six survivors, including the mayor of the coastal town of Guaratuba, Roberto Justus, who said he was "alive by the grace of God," according to AFP news agency.

"It was horrible," he said. "The mountain just fell on top of us. It swept away every last car."

Heavy rains and flooding throughout Brazil in recent weeks have forced more than 8,600 people to evacuate their homes, with more rain forecast through Monday.

Advertisement

The coasts of three southern states -- Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul -- remain classified as "red alert" with a serious risk of landslides.

Read More

Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria U.S. to pay $75M to relocate three tribes impacted by climate change

Latest Headlines

ISIS says leader killed, successor named
World News // 3 hours ago
ISIS says leader killed, successor named
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The international terrorist organization ISIS announced the death of its leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi Wednesday and named a successor.
Britain announces new round of sanctions on Russian officials
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain announces new round of sanctions on Russian officials
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The British government on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian officials who have promoted and enforced the conscription of citizens for the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Parcel explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures employee
World News // 11 hours ago
Parcel explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures employee
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain has injured one employee. The employee was inspecting a parcel when it exploded in his hand causing light injuries.
Tokyo court upholds same-sex marriage ban, acknowledges human rights violation
World News // 12 hours ago
Tokyo court upholds same-sex marriage ban, acknowledges human rights violation
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Tokyo court has upheld Japan's ban on same-sex marriages while acknowledging the it creates a situation that violates human rights.
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
World News // 13 hours ago
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
UNESCO recognizes 'intangible cultural heritage' of French baguettes
World News // 14 hours ago
UNESCO recognizes 'intangible cultural heritage' of French baguettes
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- UNESCO has added French baguettes to its "intangible cultural heritage" list.
Eurozone inflation eases to 10%, first decline in 17 months
World News // 14 hours ago
Eurozone inflation eases to 10%, first decline in 17 months
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Inflation in the eurozone dropped for the first time in 17 months in a needed breather for consumers on the continent despite it still rising double digits at 10% in November, according to European Union's Eurostat.
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 96
World News // 17 hours ago
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 96
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, known as an economic reformer but one who helped the Communist Party strengthen its position after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, has died at 96, officials said Wednesday.
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
World News // 16 hours ago
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday setting up a court that would spend frozen Russian assets to pay for damages done during the country's invasion.
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's air force scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered the country's air defense identification zone without notice Wednesday, defense officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement