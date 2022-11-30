Trending
World News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 9:00 PM

ISIS says leader killed, successor named

By Joe Fisher
The international terrorist organization ISIS announced the death of its leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi Wednesday and named a successor. File Photo By Steve Allen/UPI/Shutterstock
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The international terrorist organization ISIS announced the death of its leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi Wednesday and named a successor.

Al-Qurayshi was named leader of ISIS in March. The details of how exactly he died are not apparent, but a spokesman for the terrorist group said in an audio recording it happened in conflict.

"I announce and mourn for the Islamic state and the fighters of almighty Islamic state, (the absence) of the Amir of believers and the Calipha of the Muslims Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al- Qurayshi ... he was killed while struggling against the enemies' of God," said Abu Omar al-Muhajer, according to CNN.

The spokesman did not clarify who the conflict was with.

RELATED Man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after planning to bomb Pittsburgh church

Abu al-Husain al-Husaini al-Quraishi was announced as the new leader of ISIS. His predecessor Al-Qurayshi is the second Islamic State leader to be killed this year.

The U.S. military says Al Qurayshi was actually killed in mid October in an operation conducted by Syrian rebel forces, ABC News reports.

In February, former ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed when he detonated an explosive device as the U.S. military attempted to take him into custody, according to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. One of his deputies and some members of his family were also killed in the explosion.

The Islamic State leader before al-Qurayshi, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a raid by the U.S. military in 2019.

"We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I don't have any additional operational details to provide at this time," said John Kirby, spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council.

New leader al-Quraishi is a "veteran warrior and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State" according to al-Muhajer.

RELATED U.S. sanctions ISIS-Somalia smuggling network

U.S. sanctions four ISIS members, eight companies in South Africa

