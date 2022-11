1/4

A participant holding a baguette arrives before the start of the 4th annual Beret Baguette bicycle ride in Paris on May 13, 2012. UNESCO has recognized the baguette on its "intangible cultural heritage" list. File Photo by UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has added the "artisanal know-how and culture of" French baguettes to its "intangible cultural heritage" list. UNESCO recognizes "traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants," via approximately 600 items and traditions on the list. Advertisement

Baguettes are not only traditional in France, dating back at least 100 years, but remain a part of daily French life. Six billion baguettes are sold each year in France and bread has often been subsidized by the government.

The process of making baguettes is subject to stringent regulations in France where a 1993 law stipulates that all baguettes must be made on premises and contain only four ingredients, flour, water, salt and yeast.

Algerian Rai music and the Tunisian harissa condiment were also contenders for this year's additions.