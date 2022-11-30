Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 9:37 AM

Eurozone inflation eases to 10%, first decline in 17 months

By Clyde Hughes
Shoppers walk on the Westenhellweg main shopping street in the city center of Dortmund, Germany, on November 19, 2021. Eurostat said inflation in the Eurozone eased in November. File Photo by Friedeman Vogel/EPA-EFE
Shoppers walk on the Westenhellweg main shopping street in the city center of Dortmund, Germany, on November 19, 2021. Eurostat said inflation in the Eurozone eased in November. File Photo by Friedeman Vogel/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Inflation in the eurozone dropped for the first time in 17 months in a needed breather for consumers within the group of nations despite it still rising double digits at 10% in November, according to European Union's Eurostat.

The new data comes after Eurozone inflation reached a record 10.6% in October. The bad news is that the new total is still well above the inflation rate of 4.9% reported at this point in 2021.

Advertisement

Energy cost remains elevated, with an increase of 34.9% from last year, the sector was the biggest driver of the inflation decrease, falling from the 41.5% rate last month. Non-energy industrial goods remained steady at 6.1% while services fell slightly from 4.3% in October to 4.2% in the new report.

The inflation number for food, alcohol and tobacco products, though, increased 13.6% in November, compared to 13.1% in October.

RELATED President Joe Biden must lay out oversight for $1.7T in new public spending

"While inflation should remain elevated, the fact that energy is set to become more disinflationary means that today's data will very likely be followed by a gradual decrease in inflation for the eurozone," Oxford Economics economist Nicola Nobile said.

Inflation also increased with some of the Eurozone's strongest economies, including Germany, which fell from 11.6% in October to 11.3% in November, Spain from 7.3% to 6.6%, and Italy from 12.6% to 12.5%. Inflation in France, though, remained even at 7.1% over the past month.

Advertisement

Inflation pains for the eurozone may not be over, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said earlier this week that she "would be surprised" if eurozone inflation had peaked because of wholesale energy prices still being passed on to consumers.

RELATED Consumer confidence drops in November for second-straight month

RELATED Financial speculation is worsening global food price crisis

Latest Headlines

UNESCO recognizes 'intangible cultural heritage' of French baguettes
World News // 10 minutes ago
UNESCO recognizes 'intangible cultural heritage' of French baguettes
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- UNESCO has added French baguettes to its "intangible cultural heritage" list.
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 96
World News // 3 hours ago
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 96
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, known as an economic reformer but one who helped the Communist Party strengthen its position after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, has died at 96, officials said Wednesday.
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
World News // 2 hours ago
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday setting up a court that would spend frozen Russian assets to pay for damages done during the country's invasion.
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's air force scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered the country's air defense identification zone without notice Wednesday, defense officials said.
China warns it will crack down on 'hostile forces' as protests simmer
World News // 7 hours ago
China warns it will crack down on 'hostile forces' as protests simmer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- China's top security officials said that the government must "resolutely crack down" on "hostile forces" as police came out in large numbers to tamp down protests that broke out over Beijing's strict COVID-19 policies.
China on pace for 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035
World News // 15 hours ago
China on pace for 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- China's nuclear weapons stock is growing at a faster rate than expected, according to the Pentagon, reaching 400 nuclear warheads at a pace that could surpass 1,500 by 2035.
Drought hit large portion of the globe in 2021, state of water report says
World News // 17 hours ago
Drought hit large portion of the globe in 2021, state of water report says
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More than 3.6 million people do not have access to an adequate water supply, and large areas of the world are only getting dryer, according to a report from the World Meteorological Organization.
'Between 400 and 500' migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
World News // 18 hours ago
'Between 400 and 500' migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The death toll of migrant workers who prepared Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup is "between 400 and 500," according to the official responsible for organizing the event.
Less than half of England, Wales is Christian for first time in census history
World News // 20 hours ago
Less than half of England, Wales is Christian for first time in census history
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The prevalence of Christianity is declining in England and Wales, according to the latest census data from the U.K. Office for National Statistics.
U.S. provides $53M for Ukraine energy grid as NATO presents united front
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. provides $53M for Ukraine energy grid as NATO presents united front
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers came together Tuesday in an effort to present a show of solidarity for Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
U.S. provides $53M for Ukraine energy grid as NATO presents united front
U.S. provides $53M for Ukraine energy grid as NATO presents united front
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement