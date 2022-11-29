Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 6:47 PM

China on pace for 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035

By Joe Fisher
1/3
China’s nuclear weapons stock is growing at a faster rate than expected, according to the Pentagon, reaching 400 nuclear warheads at a pace that could surpass 1,500 by 2035. File Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE
China’s nuclear weapons stock is growing at a faster rate than expected, according to the Pentagon, reaching 400 nuclear warheads at a pace that could surpass 1,500 by 2035. File Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- China's nuclear weapons stock is growing at a faster rate than expected according to the Pentagon.

The Department of Defense estimates China could have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, a date the People's Liberation Army targets for "complete modernization" of its national defenses. The country has stockpiled 400 nuclear warheads so far, surpassing the "low-200s" projection the department made in 2020.

Advertisement

"Regardless of the ultimate number of nuclear weapons it makes, the [People's Republic of China] will probably continue to claim it is, like other nuclear powers, adhering to the minimum of nuclear weapons needed to protect its security interests," a report from the Department of Defense said.

The report, which is 196 pages long, details China's economic, military and energy strategies and goals. Its overall goal is "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049. The Pentagon believes China views the United States as a rival and an obstacle in its path, " deploying a whole-of-government effort meant to contain the PRC's rise."

RELATED China vows to increase COVID-19 vaccinations amid protests

"We see, I think, a set of capabilities taking shape and new numbers in terms of what they're looking to pursue that raise some questions about what their intent will be in the longer term," a senior defense official said in a press briefing Tuesday, according to CNN.

Advertisement

In 2021, the PLA Rocket Force performed 135 ballistic missile tests. It continued development on three solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile silo fields, which will be home to 300 missile silos.

The Chinese army has the third largest air force in the world with 2,800 total aircraft. Of those aircraft, 2,250 are combat aircraft, which includes bombers.

RELATED China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station

"The PLAAF is rapidly catching up to Western air forces and continues to modernize with the delivery of domestically built aircraft and a wide range of UAVs," the report said.

The army of China is made up of nearly 1 million soldiers.

China has become more aggressive as it pursues unification with Taiwan as well. In 2021, it applied economic pressure to the legally sovereign island nation, while flexing its military muscle with increased flyovers in its airspace. Meanwhile China portrays itself as a proponent of the peaceful unification of its neighbor to the southeast.

RELATED Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices

During U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August, China conducted nearby combat exercises and hit the country with a series of sanctions. Sanctions included restricting imports and exports. China has also restricted Taiwan from joining international organizations, politically isolating it from the world.

Advertisement

"Today, our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear: We will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we're proud of our enduring friendship," Rep. Pelosi said.

Latest Headlines

Drought hit large portion of the globe in 2021, state of water report says
World News // 2 hours ago
Drought hit large portion of the globe in 2021, state of water report says
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More than 3.6 million people do not have access to an adequate water supply, and large areas of the world are only getting dryer, according to a report from the World Meteorological Organization.
'Between 400 and 500' migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
World News // 3 hours ago
'Between 400 and 500' migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The death toll of migrant workers who prepared Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup is "between 400 and 500," according to the official responsible for organizing the event.
Less than half of England, Wales is Christian for first time in census history
World News // 5 hours ago
Less than half of England, Wales is Christian for first time in census history
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The prevalence of Christianity is declining in England and Wales, according to the latest census data from the U.K. Office for National Statistics.
U.S. provides $53M for Ukraine energy grid as NATO presents united front
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. provides $53M for Ukraine energy grid as NATO presents united front
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers came together Tuesday in an effort to present a show of solidarity for Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion.
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
World News // 5 hours ago
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Spanish Coast guard has rescued three stowaways found sitting on the rudder of a ship after an 11-day journey from Nigeria, Spanish authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
China vows to increase COVID-19 vaccinations amid protests
World News // 7 hours ago
China vows to increase COVID-19 vaccinations amid protests
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Chinese health officials said Tuesday they will accelerate COVID-19 vaccination plans for the elderly and ease lockdowns amid growing protests over the restrictions.
Wood Mac: Offshore oil looks promising, but bottlenecks remain
World News // 8 hours ago
Wood Mac: Offshore oil looks promising, but bottlenecks remain
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Brazil is a standout in terms of what's expected for oil in the world's deep-water basins, a report from Wood Mackenzie found.
British legislators soften proposed online safety bill
World News // 11 hours ago
British legislators soften proposed online safety bill
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- British lawmakers on Tuesday walked back measures from a bill regulating safety that would have required tech companies to remove "legal but harmful" content.
UNESCO report recommends adding Great Barrier Reef to 'in danger' list
World News // 12 hours ago
UNESCO report recommends adding Great Barrier Reef to 'in danger' list
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Efforts to cut pollution damaging Australia's Great Barrier Reef are not enough and the system should be placed on a list of sites in danger, according to a United Nations mission report.
EU agrees to make sanctions evasion a crime
World News // 18 hours ago
EU agrees to make sanctions evasion a crime
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Members of the European Union have unanimously agreed to add sanctions evasion to its list of EU crimes as the bloc continues to seek ways to punish Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement