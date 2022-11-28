Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 4:39 PM

Russia pushes off nuclear arms negotiations with United States

By Joe Fisher
1/2
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired as part of Russia's nuclear drills from a launch site in October, in Plesetsk, northwestern Russia. Screenshot courtesy of Russian Defense Ministry Press Office | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/53544072d262580da4dc48e11f1a550c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired as part of Russia's nuclear drills from a launch site in October, in Plesetsk, northwestern Russia. Screenshot courtesy of Russian Defense Ministry Press Office | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Nuclear arms negotiations between Russia and the United States remain on hold after Russia postponed talks that were slated to take place this week.

The United States has not held annual inspections of Russia's nuclear armament since inspections were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspections were to resume in August but Russia denied moving forward due to the United States' support of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Russia and the United States entered the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in 2011, putting limits on the Russian Federation's intercontinental nuclear weapons. The treaty was extended through Feb. 4, 2026.

Negotiations over inspections under the Bilateral Consultative Commission were planned for later this week in Cairo, Egypt. According to the State Department, Russia said it will propose new dates for meetings to take place.

RELATED Russia backs off on gas threats to Moldova

"The United States is ready to reschedule at the earliest possible date as resuming inspections is a priority for sustaining the treaty as an instrument of stability," the spokesperson said, according to NBC News.

The Bilateral Consultative Commission has not met since 2021 in Geneva, just months before Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion of Ukraine was not expected to be discussed during nuclear arms negotiations.

Advertisement

According to a fact sheet on the New START from the State Department, the United states has deployed 659 intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine launched ballistic missiles or heavy bombers. Russia has deployed 540.

RELATED Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine

The treaty calls for 18 on-site inspections of various types per year. The United States and Russia must disclose how many warheads it has on each delivery vehicle at the base. Both sides must also disclose when a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile is moved from a production facility.

"Although the United States has raised implementation-related questions and concerns with the Russian Federation through diplomatic channels and in the context of the BCC, the United States has determined annually since the treaty's entry into force, across multiple administrations, the Russian Federation's compliance with its treaty obligations," the State Department said.

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Water restored in Kyiv after Russian attacks, most residents remain without power

Latest Headlines

WHO renames monkeypox as 'mpox' to curb racist language around disease
World News // 1 hour ago
WHO renames monkeypox as 'mpox' to curb racist language around disease
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Monday it has decided to rename monkeypox as "mpox" to curb "racist and stigmatizing language" surrounding the disease.
Britain backs off on declaring a grid emergency
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain backs off on declaring a grid emergency
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Don't panic over blackouts, an analyst said amid reports of possible power disruptions.
Iran wants Team USA kicked out of World Cup over flag image
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran wants Team USA kicked out of World Cup over flag image
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A state-affiliated Iranian news agency on Sunday called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup for releasing an edited image of the Iranian flag in support of protesters there.
Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
World News // 6 hours ago
Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Protests in China are adding to ongoing demand concerns stemming from restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Russia backs off on gas threats to Moldova
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia backs off on gas threats to Moldova
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Russia's Gazprom backed off on threats to disrupt gas supplies to Moldova, but said it reserves the right to cut flows in the future.
Cocaine 'super cartel' taken down after series of raids led by Europol
World News // 6 hours ago
Cocaine 'super cartel' taken down after series of raids led by Europol
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Europol, the European Union's police agency, said Monday that law enforcement conducted raids in six countries to take down a cocaine "super cartel."
Samsung Heavy test-runs autonomous ship over 500 miles
World News // 8 hours ago
Samsung Heavy test-runs autonomous ship over 500 miles
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries announced a successful test run of an autonomous ship for more than 500 nautical miles in coastal waters.
Hotel attack in Somalia kills 4
World News // 9 hours ago
Hotel attack in Somalia kills 4
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Somali militants attacked the popular Villa Rose Hotel in Mogadishu Sunday evening, killing four and leaving dozens more injured as government forces fought to regain control on Monday.
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks on Monday.
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
World News // 12 hours ago
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Protests continued across China over the weekend in a show of defiance as anger over President Xi Jinping's draconian COVID-19 policies boiled over into calls for greater freedom.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement