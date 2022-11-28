Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Cocaine 'super cartel' taken down after series of raids led by Europol

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Europol, the European Union’s police agency, said Monday that law enforcement conducted raids in six countries to take down massive cocaine “super cartel.” Photo courtesy of Europol/<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYuWEb6K2iQ">YouTube</a>
Europol, the European Union’s police agency, said Monday that law enforcement conducted raids in six countries to take down massive cocaine “super cartel.” Photo courtesy of Europol/YouTube

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Europol, the European Union's police agency, said Monday that law enforcement conducted raids in six countries to take down a cocaine "super cartel."

Law enforcement in Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates conducted coordinated raids between Nov. 8 and Nov. 19 which led to the arrest of 49 suspects in an investigation known as Operation Desert Light, Europol said in a statement.

Advertisement

Europol said that the arrests included "high-value targets" who had formed a super cartel that controlled one-third of the cocaine trade in Europe. The investigation included participation from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

"The scale of cocaine importation into Europe under the suspects' control and command was massive and over 30 tons of drugs were seized by law enforcement over the course of the investigations," Europol said in the statement.

RELATED 2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim

In Spain, the country's Guardia Civil made 13 arrests as well as the arrest of two high-value targets in Dubai while France's Police Nationale made six arrests as well as another two high-value targets, also in Dubai.

The investigation involved Beligum's Federal Judicial Police in Brussels and Antwerp, which arrested 10 suspects, while the Netherlands' National Police and police in Rotterdam made 14 arrests in 2021.

Advertisement

A video posted by Europol to YouTube showed investigators searching homes filled with luxury cars, boxes of cash with stacks of passports.

RELATED Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas

The man suspected of leading the super cartel was also arrested and identified by the BBC as a British national who fled to Dubai to avoid being arrested in Spain and continued to head the criminal group from the UAE.

RELATED France's Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering

Latest Headlines

Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
World News // 11 minutes ago
Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Protests in China are adding to ongoing demand concerns stemming from restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Russia backs off on gas threats to Moldova
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia backs off on gas threats to Moldova
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Russia's Gazprom backed off on threats to disrupt gas supplies to Moldova, but said it reserves the right to cut flows in the future.
Samsung Heavy test-runs autonomous ship over 500 miles
World News // 2 hours ago
Samsung Heavy test-runs autonomous ship over 500 miles
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries announced a successful test run of an autonomous ship for more than 500 nautical miles in coastal waters.
Hotel attack in Somalia kills 4
World News // 3 hours ago
Hotel attack in Somalia kills 4
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Somali militants attacked the popular Villa Rose Hotel in Mogadishu Sunday evening, killing four and leaving dozens more injured as government forces fought to regain control on Monday.
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks on Monday.
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
World News // 6 hours ago
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Protests continued across China over the weekend in a show of defiance as anger over President Xi Jinping's draconian COVID-19 policies boiled over into calls for greater freedom.
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
World News // 8 hours ago
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.
Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
World News // 17 hours ago
Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Wellcome Collection museum in London is removing the Medicine Man exhibit due its racist, sexist and disabled themes.
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
World News // 18 hours ago
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
World News // 19 hours ago
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un has declared his plans to make North Korea the "world's most powerful" nuclear force in an official order promoting defense science researchers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts after 38 years
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts after 38 years
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement