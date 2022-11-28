Advertisement
World News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 3:16 AM

Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014

By Darryl Coote
Australia on Monday announced it was lowering its threat level from "probable" to "possible." File Photo by Glenn Campbell/EPA-EFE
Australia on Monday announced it was lowering its threat level from "probable" to "possible." File Photo by Glenn Campbell/EPA-EFE

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade on Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.

The country first introduced its five-level threat system in 2002 and raised it for the first time to "probable" in 2014, as a number of Australians had joined conflicts in Iraq and Syria and were supporting overseas extremist groups from home.

Advertisement

On Monday, Australian Security and Intelligence Organization Director-General Mike Burgess announced during a speech at the Ben Chifley Building in the capital of Canberra that they have dropped the threat level to its second-lowest tier of "possible."

Burgess said they do not make such a move lightly and it was only being taken after National Threat Assessment Center experts pored over intelligence and employed analytical techniques to test and contest their assumptions.

RELATED Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor

"Their conclusion is relatively straightforward: while Australia remains a potential terrorist target, there are fewer extremists with the intention to conduct an attack onshore than there were when we raised the threat level in 2014," he said.

"This does not mean the threat is extinguished. Far from it," he said. "'Possible' does not mean 'negligible.'"

Advertisement

Since 2014, there have been 11 terrorist attacks in Australia, with another 21 plots having been thwarted, he said, adding that there are still those who wish to do them harm -- but now only fewer of them.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown

"Individuals are still fantasizing about killing other Australians, still spouting their hateful ideologies in chat rooms, still honing their capabilities by researching bomb-making and training with weapons," he said. "Critically, though, there are fewer of these people than there were previously, and fewer of them are likely to conduct an actual attack in Australia."

He said the attraction of groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida have degraded in the country, with threats of espionage and foreign interference supplanting terrorism as the nation's principal security concern.

However, ideologically motivated violent extremism, particularly nationalist and racist extremism, remains a threat, he said, adding that these groups are more likely focused on recruitment and radicalization than planning attacks for the foreseeable future.

RELATED Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene

He added that some of the challenges presenting their counter-terrorism mission include lone actors using easily obtained weapons, such as a knife or vehicle, which are difficult to detect ahead of time.

The proliferation of extremist content online also means individuals are quickly radicalized and foreign fighters who return home from Iraq and Syria conflict zones may bring dangerous ideologies and capabilities with them, he said.

Advertisement

"While ASIO considered all these factors when deciding to lower the terrorism threat level, I can almost guarantee it will need to go up again at some point in the future," he said.

Latest Headlines

Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
World News // 9 hours ago
Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Wellcome Collection museum in London is removing the Medicine Man exhibit due its racist, sexist and disabled themes.
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
World News // 10 hours ago
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
World News // 12 hours ago
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un has declared his plans to make North Korea the "world's most powerful" nuclear force in an official order promoting defense science researchers.
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
World News // 13 hours ago
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll after a powerful landslide on the Italian island of Ischia rose to five on Sunday as at least nine people remain missing.
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
World News // 13 hours ago
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
SEOUL, Nov. 27 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a second public appearance with his young daughter during a photo session with officials involved in this month's intercontinental ballistic missile launch, state media said Sunday.
China breaks COVID-19 daily cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
World News // 15 hours ago
China breaks COVID-19 daily cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Mainland China is reporting record COVID-19 cases, including nearly 40,000 Sunday, nearly three years after the virus originated with world far now below the highest levels since the pandemic.
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said Sunday that officials have held a public meeting to discuss the latest graffiti by the infamous British street artist Banksy in the country.
Power nearly restored in Kyiv as workers plow streets after snowstorm impacts war in Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
Power nearly restored in Kyiv as workers plow streets after snowstorm impacts war in Ukraine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Crews have nearly restored power, water and internet in Kyiv as workers plow streets in Ukraine's capital after a freezing rain and snowstorm that has impacted Russia's war in the country.
Teen who killed at least 4 people in Brazil school shooting wore swastika during attack
World News // 1 day ago
Teen who killed at least 4 people in Brazil school shooting wore swastika during attack
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A teen gunman who killed at least four people at two schools in Brazil on Friday wore a swastika during the attack, police said.
Alcohol, excessive speed caused crash that killed 3 teen hockey players
World News // 1 day ago
Alcohol, excessive speed caused crash that killed 3 teen hockey players
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- After a 15-month investigation. British Columbia authorities determined that alcohol and excessive speed caused a crash last year that killed three teenage hockey players.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement