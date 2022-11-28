Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participates in a flag-raising ceremony in the center of Kherson on November 14. Zelensky on Sunday warned of new Russian attacks. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks on Monday. Zelensky said in his Sunday evening address that Kyiv has learned of a new intensified round of missile raids and told residents to prepare for the barrage. Advertisement

"We understand that terrorists are preparing new strikes," Zelensky said. "We know that for sure. And as long as they have missiles, they won't stop, unfortunately."

Many of the attacks have hit Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, leaving residents without electricity and clean drinking water. Zelensky said millions of Ukrainians had been affected.

In the meantime, Russian shelling increased in Kherson, a city Moscow abandoned earlier this month as Ukrainian forces approached the city. Residents, who have faced weeks without water and electricity, were seen streaming away from the regional capital Monday in the face of attacks.

Shelling in the central Dnipropetrovsk region increased overnight, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said. Three communities near the city of Nikopol were slammed with attacks.

"More than 30 shells landed in residential areas," Reznichenko said.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian state-run nuclear energy firm said there are signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe which Moscow has controlled since the early days of the invasion.

"In recent weeks, we are effectively receiving information that signs have appeared that they are possibly preparing to leave" the plant, Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, said on national television Sunday. "One gets the impression they're packing their bags and stealing everything they can."

The Kremlin, though, dismissed the notion out of hand on Monday, telling reporters they have not indicated at all intentions to depart the facility.

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo