Advertisement
World News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 7:19 AM

Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participates in a flag-raising ceremony in the center of Kherson on November 14. Zelensky on Sunday warned of new Russian attacks. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f23b50488fb1d369ede2cc40a4c615b6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participates in a flag-raising ceremony in the center of Kherson on November 14. Zelensky on Sunday warned of new Russian attacks. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks on Monday.

Zelensky said in his Sunday evening address that Kyiv has learned of a new intensified round of missile raids and told residents to prepare for the barrage.

Advertisement

"We understand that terrorists are preparing new strikes," Zelensky said. "We know that for sure. And as long as they have missiles, they won't stop, unfortunately."

Many of the attacks have hit Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, leaving residents without electricity and clean drinking water. Zelensky said millions of Ukrainians had been affected.

RELATED Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine

In the meantime, Russian shelling increased in Kherson, a city Moscow abandoned earlier this month as Ukrainian forces approached the city. Residents, who have faced weeks without water and electricity, were seen streaming away from the regional capital Monday in the face of attacks.

Shelling in the central Dnipropetrovsk region increased overnight, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said. Three communities near the city of Nikopol were slammed with attacks.

"More than 30 shells landed in residential areas," Reznichenko said.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian state-run nuclear energy firm said there are signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe which Moscow has controlled since the early days of the invasion.

"In recent weeks, we are effectively receiving information that signs have appeared that they are possibly preparing to leave" the plant, Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, said on national television Sunday. "One gets the impression they're packing their bags and stealing everything they can."

The Kremlin, though, dismissed the notion out of hand on Monday, telling reporters they have not indicated at all intentions to depart the facility.

RELATED 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative launched to battle food insecurity

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Power nearly restored in Kyiv as workers plow streets after snowstorm impacts war in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Hotel attack in Somalia kills 4
World News // 4 minutes ago
Hotel attack in Somalia kills 4
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Somali militants attacked the popular Villa Rose Hotel in Mogadishu Sunday evening, killing four and leaving dozens more injured as government forces fought to regain control on Monday.
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
World News // 2 hours ago
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Protests continued across China over the weekend in a show of defiance as anger over President Xi Jinping's draconian COVID-19 policies boiled over into calls for greater freedom.
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
World News // 5 hours ago
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.
Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
World News // 13 hours ago
Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Wellcome Collection museum in London is removing the Medicine Man exhibit due its racist, sexist and disabled themes.
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
World News // 14 hours ago
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
World News // 16 hours ago
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un has declared his plans to make North Korea the "world's most powerful" nuclear force in an official order promoting defense science researchers.
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
World News // 18 hours ago
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll after a powerful landslide on the Italian island of Ischia rose to five on Sunday as at least nine people remain missing.
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
World News // 18 hours ago
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
SEOUL, Nov. 27 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a second public appearance with his young daughter during a photo session with officials involved in this month's intercontinental ballistic missile launch, state media said Sunday.
China breaks COVID-19 daily cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
World News // 20 hours ago
China breaks COVID-19 daily cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Mainland China is reporting record COVID-19 cases, including nearly 40,000 Sunday, nearly three years after the virus originated with world far now below the highest levels since the pandemic.
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said Sunday that officials have held a public meeting to discuss the latest graffiti by the infamous British street artist Banksy in the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement