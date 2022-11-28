Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 12:17 PM

Iran wants Team USA kicked out of World Cup over flag image

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
A state-affiliated Iranian news agency called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup ahead of a match between the two teams on Tuesday after U.S. Soccer released an edited image of the Iranian flag in support of protesters there. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2ab63464905de1cd15b4f9deaeab5c91/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A state-affiliated Iranian news agency called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup ahead of a match between the two teams on Tuesday after U.S. Soccer released an edited image of the Iranian flag in support of protesters there. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A state-affiliated Iranian news agency called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup for releasing an edited image of the Iranian flag in support of protesters there.

The Tasnim News Agency, a 10-year-old semi-official news agency connected with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Sunday the image of the edited flag breached FIFA's charter.

Advertisement

"...A 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty," the Tasnim News Agency said in a Twitter post. "Team USA should be kicked out of the World Cup 2022."

The U.S. soccer federation posted a graphic for its upcoming match against Iran with the emblem of the Islamic Republic removed in a show of support for protestors on Sunday.

RELATED Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini

The graphic was included temporarily on the Twitter header of the men's national team. It included flags of the team's upcoming opponents, but the Iranian flag was altered. The graphic was later changed to include the emblem of the Islamic Republic. U.S. Soccer has since updated the graphic to include the emblem.

Team USA defenders Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman said during a press briefing they were not consulted about the social media image beforehand and were unaware of the controversy brewing over it.

Advertisement

"The intent of the post was to show our support for women's rights," a team spokesman said at the same briefing. "It was meant to be a moment. We made the post at the time. All the other representations of the flag remained consistent and will continue."

RELATED Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary crackdown on protestors

Iran is in the midst of long-standing anti-government protests which have shifted specifically toward the government's oppression of women. On Sept. 16, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, was killed in police custody in Tehran, sparking a mass protest.

The Iranian soccer team ended a silent protest as its players sang their country's national anthem before eking out a pair of goals in extra time to defeat Wales 2-0 on Friday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

RELATED World Cup soccer: U.S., England battle to 0-0 draw

Latest Headlines

Britain backs off on declaring a grid emergency
World News // 43 minutes ago
Britain backs off on declaring a grid emergency
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Don't panic over blackouts, an analyst said amid reports of possible power disruptions.
Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
World News // 1 hour ago
Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Protests in China are adding to ongoing demand concerns stemming from restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Russia backs off on gas threats to Moldova
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia backs off on gas threats to Moldova
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Russia's Gazprom backed off on threats to disrupt gas supplies to Moldova, but said it reserves the right to cut flows in the future.
Cocaine 'super cartel' taken down after series of raids led by Europol
World News // 2 hours ago
Cocaine 'super cartel' taken down after series of raids led by Europol
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Europol, the European Union's police agency, said Monday that law enforcement conducted raids in six countries to take down a cocaine "super cartel."
Samsung Heavy test-runs autonomous ship over 500 miles
World News // 3 hours ago
Samsung Heavy test-runs autonomous ship over 500 miles
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries announced a successful test run of an autonomous ship for more than 500 nautical miles in coastal waters.
Hotel attack in Somalia kills 4
World News // 4 hours ago
Hotel attack in Somalia kills 4
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Somali militants attacked the popular Villa Rose Hotel in Mogadishu Sunday evening, killing four and leaving dozens more injured as government forces fought to regain control on Monday.
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks on Monday.
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
World News // 7 hours ago
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Protests continued across China over the weekend in a show of defiance as anger over President Xi Jinping's draconian COVID-19 policies boiled over into calls for greater freedom.
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
World News // 10 hours ago
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.
Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
World News // 18 hours ago
Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Wellcome Collection museum in London is removing the Medicine Man exhibit due its racist, sexist and disabled themes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts after 38 years
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts after 38 years
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement