Nov. 27, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine

By Adam Schrader

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said Sunday that officials have held a public meeting to discuss the latest graffiti by the infamous British street artist Banksy in the country.

Banksy recently made headlines after he revealed new work in the settlements of Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin and Gorenka near Kyiv, officials said in a statement.

"They discussed the issue of how to protect, preserve and preserve the artist's works, what the appearance of these graffiti changes for the local community on the material, legal, and symbolic levels," the statement reads.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said that Kyiv has become a new center for cultural pilgrimage, which should be taken into account as the city rebuilds from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Banksy revealed the new work in Borodyanka on Instagram earlier this month, confirming rumors that the graffiti artist had been in the war-torn country.

That work, posted to Banksy's Instagram account, features a side view of a human figure performing a handstand on a pile of rubble with their hair tied back into a bun in his signature stencil black-and-white stencil style.

RELATED Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine

Banksy did not provide much of a caption for the new artwork, but labeled its location as being in the city of Borodyanka -- located about 35 miles northwest of Kyiv. It was among one of the first towns hit by Russian airstrikes after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February.

Banksy, who has remained anonymous despite making work for nearly two decades, is known for making work with sociopolitical messaging.

Earlier this month, the European Union's Intellectual Property Office ruled in favor of Banksy in a trademark dispute with the greeting card company Full Colour Black that could have made it difficult for the street artist to maintain his anonymity.

