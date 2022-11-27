Advertisement
World News
Nov. 27, 2022 / 5:37 PM

Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini

By Adam Schrader
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. Photo courtesy of Mahmoud Moradkhani/YouTube
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. Photo courtesy of Mahmoud Moradkhani/YouTube

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

"How long do we have to witness oppression by political autocrats in any part of this world? Isn't the experience of Hitler, Mussolini, Ceaușescu, Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein, Khomeini and his last one, Khamenei, enough?" Moradkhani said.

Advertisement

Moradkhani's comments came in the form of a video message posted to YouTube and Twitter on Friday by her brother, Mahmoud Moradkhani.

It was not immediately clear when the message was recorded and Mahmoud said she was arrested and taken to prison on Wednesday.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown

"All humanity is observing that Iranian people with empty hands, with exemplary courage and bravery, are fighting with the evil forces," Moradkhani said.

"At this point in time, the people of Iran are carrying the burden of this heavy human responsibility alone by paying with their lives."

Moradkhani also criticized apparent inaction other than "short and ineffective statements" by the United Nations as her country suffers under "obvious cruel oppression."

Advertisement

She also blasted the "ridiculous and laughable sanctions" that have been levied against Iranian officials.

"For the first time in human history, women are dictating their hidden power over this patriarchal society and showing with all the courage that the place of real power is in the thought and not in the muscle," Moradkhani said.

Moradkhani called on people worldwide to tell their governments to stop supporting "this murderous and child-killing regime" which she said is not loyal to any of the religious principles of Islam."The brave Iranians are actually at war with all the governments that support these oppressive rulers," Moradkhani said.

RELATED Iran says 40 foreign nationals arrested over anti-regime protests

Moradkhani and her brother are the children of Khamenei's sister Badri Hosseini Khamenei and her husband, Ali Tehrani.

She was previously arrested in January after she praised the widow of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was ousted by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in Geneva on Thursday that the human rights situation in Iran is deteriorating.

"It pains me to see what is happening in the country. The images of children killed. Of women beaten in the streets. Of people sentenced to death," Türk said.

"We have seen waves of protests over the past years, calling for justice, equality, dignity and respect for human rights. They have been met with violence and repression. The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end."

Advertisement

Türk said that 14,000 people including children have been arrested in Iran since protests began, sparked by the death Mahsa Amini in September. Amini, 22, died after she was detained by police for not wearing her hijab properly.

At least 21 arrested during the protests face the death penalty and at least six have already been sentenced to death for charges of "enmity against God" and "corruption on Earth."

Read More

Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary crackdown on protestors

Latest Headlines

Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
World News // 22 minutes ago
Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Wellcome Collection museum in London is removing the Medicine Man exhibit due its racist, sexist and disabled themes.
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
World News // 3 hours ago
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un has declared his plans to make North Korea the "world's most powerful" nuclear force in an official order promoting defense science researchers.
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
World News // 4 hours ago
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll after a powerful landslide on the Italian island of Ischia rose to five on Sunday as at least nine people remain missing.
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
SEOUL, Nov. 27 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a second public appearance with his young daughter during a photo session with officials involved in this month's intercontinental ballistic missile launch, state media said Sunday.
China breaks COVID-19 cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
World News // 6 hours ago
China breaks COVID-19 cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Mainland China is reporting record COVID-19 cases, including nearly 40,000 Sunday, nearly three years after the virus originated with world far now below the highest levels since the pandemic.
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said Sunday that officials have held a public meeting to discuss the latest graffiti by the infamous British street artist Banksy in the country.
Power nearly restored in Kyiv as workers plow streets after snowstorm impacts war in Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Power nearly restored in Kyiv as workers plow streets after snowstorm impacts war in Ukraine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Crews have nearly restored power, water and internet in Kyiv as workers plow streets in Ukraine's capital after a freezing rain and snowstorm that has impacted Russia's war in the country.
Teen who killed at least 4 people in Brazil school shooting wore swastika during attack
World News // 22 hours ago
Teen who killed at least 4 people in Brazil school shooting wore swastika during attack
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A teen gunman who killed at least four people at two schools in Brazil on Friday wore a swastika during the attack, police said.
Alcohol, excessive speed caused crash that killed 3 teen hockey players
World News // 1 day ago
Alcohol, excessive speed caused crash that killed 3 teen hockey players
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- After a 15-month investigation. British Columbia authorities determined that alcohol and excessive speed caused a crash last year that killed three teenage hockey players.
Vatican says China violated agreement on bishops
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican says China violated agreement on bishops
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Vatican said on Saturday that China had violated its terms on the appointment of Catholic bishops.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
More than 3,000 flights delayed Sunday amid holiday travel
More than 3,000 flights delayed Sunday amid holiday travel
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement