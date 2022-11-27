Advertisement
World News
Nov. 27, 2022 / 2:15 PM

North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter

By Yonhap News Agency
An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency on Sunday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walking with his daughter, presumed to be his second child, Ju-ae, during a photo session with the contributors to the successful test-fire of new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-17 at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo by EPA-EFE/KCNA
An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency on Sunday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walking with his daughter, presumed to be his second child, Ju-ae, during a photo session with the contributors to the successful test-fire of new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-17 at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo by EPA-EFE/KCNA

SEOUL, Nov. 27 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a second public appearance with his young daughter during a photo session with officials involved in this month's intercontinental ballistic missile launch, state media said Sunday.

Photos published by the Korean Central News Agency showed the daughter, presumed to be Kim's second child, Ju-ae, adressed in a long black winter coat with a fur collar and with her hair partially tied back, as she walked hand in hand or linking arms with her father.

The appearance gave her a striking resemblance to her mother, Ri Sol-ju.

The KCNA said the photo session was attended by "combatants of the Red Flag Company, the officials, scientists and technicians of the defence science research institute and workers of the munitions factory who made a great contribution to the test-fire of Hwasongpho-17 conducted on November 18."

RELATED Seoul rolls out commercial self-driving buses in busy downtown area

Kim "appeared at the photo session venue together with his beloved daughter," it said.

North Korea first revealed the girl after she joined her parents during the launch of the Hwasong-17 ICBM on Nov. 18.

Kim "gave a warm and militant salute of congratulations to the reliable defence soldiers who proudly launched before the world a gigantic crystal made with pure loyalty, extraordinary mental power and outstanding sci-tech force," the KCNA said of the photo session.

The North Korean leader also said "we should consolidate our greatest strength seized firmly with two hands as more absolute and irreversible one, never resting on our laurels, and continue to put spurs to the limitless bolstering of the defence capabilities."

He expressed his expectation and belief that the country's scientists, technicians, and munitions industry workers "would make a do-or-die struggle" and "thus expand and bolster up the nuclear war deterrent of the country at an exceptionally rapid speed," the KCNA said.

Kim promoted the military ranks of a large number of officials and scientists in recognition of their contributions to developing the Hwasong-17.

RELATED U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations

They included the promotion of Jang Chang-ha, chief of the Academy of National Defense Science, and Kim Jong-sik of the Munitions Industry Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, to generals.

One person was promoted to colonel general, two people to lieutenant generals, nine to major generals, 19 to senior colonels, and 44 to colonels, among others.

North Korea also awarded the title of hero to the vehicle from which the ICBM was launched, according to the KCNA.

"The Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Saturday issued a decree on awarding the title of DPRK Hero and Gold Star Medal and Order of National Flag 1st Class to the new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-17 launching vehicle No. 321," it said, referring to North Korea's formal name.

The transporter erector launcher "clearly proved before the world that the DPRK is a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the U.S. imperialists and fully demonstrated its might as the most powerful ICBM state," it added.

Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'

