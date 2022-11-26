Taiwan's president resigns as party chair after election losses

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tendered her resignation on Saturday as chairperson of her Democratic Progressive Party after suffering major defeats in the country’s local elections. File Photo courtesy of Office of the President of Taiwan

Tsai was elected president in 2016. She has served as party chair since 2020, after previously holding the same role in from 2008 to 2012 and between 2014 and 2018.

Her ruling DPP party failed to win key local elections the capital of Taipei City, which was instead taken by the rival Kuomintang party. Overall, Tsai's DPP party maintained political possession of only four cities in the country and managed to flip just one municipality controlled by the Kuomintang.

The DPP lost Taoyuan City and Keelung City to the KMT and Hsinchu City to the Taiwan People's Party.

"Political parties and politicians are insignificant next to public opinion," Tsai said in a brief conciliatory speech following the outcome. "The DPP would engage in solemn introspection and aspire to do a better job to meet people's high expectations."

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang also offered to resign, but Tsai asked him to remain in the role to avoid a major disruption in day-to-day governing.

"Taiwan cannot afford to falter under the current international political climate and in the face of future challenges. It must stride resolutely forward," Tsai said.

The political losses are expected to weaken Tsai and her party as it looks to choose a new leader ahead of the next presidential election scheduled for January 2024.