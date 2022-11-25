'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong-su indicted for sexual misconduct

Lee Jung-jae (L) and Oh Young-soo in a scene from "Squid Game." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Squid Game Golden Globe winner Oh Yeong-su has been indicted in South Korea on sexual misconduct charges. Prosecutors announced Friday that the 78-year-old actor had been charged recently and released without detention.

He was accused in December 2021 of inappropriately touching a woman in 2017. Police had closed the case in April without filing charges but prosecutors reopened the case following a request from the victim.

Oh, who plays Oh Il-nam on the Netflix hit, Squid Game, has denied the charges.

"I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake," Oh told Korean news broadcaster JTBC.

"I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn't make a fuss about it but it doesn't mean that I admit the charges."