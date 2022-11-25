Advertisement
World News
Nov. 25, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Xinjiang fire at apartment on lockdown kills 10, injures 9

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A fire broke out in an apartment complex in Xinjiang, China on Thursday evening where many residents had been quarantined, killing 10 people and injuring nine others.

Chinese officials said the fire started on the 15th floor of the complex in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang and was blamed on a faulty power strip in a bedroom. The fire engulfed two floors of the complex.

Advertisement

The fire and death sparked questions on the Chinese social media site about the impact of lockdowns and how it impacted rescue efforts.

Many of the 25 million people in the Xinjiang region have been under some kind of quarantine and lockdowns for more than three months in an effort to stop the latest spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In Urumqi, residents have faced a lockdown since Aug. 10, one of China's longest and toughest COVID-19 residential restrictions. Last week, the city updated its controls that allowed residents in districts that have reported no cases for five days in a row to leave home in an "orderly and controlled" manner.

China's State Council had announced a series of adjustments to COVID-19, including a relaxation to lockdowns. Since then, China's daily infection numbers increased to record highs.

Advertisement

The country's National Health Commission reported more than 32,695 local infections on Friday morning, including 29,654 without symptoms.

Read More

Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'

Latest Headlines

Japan space agency says research team tampered with ISS experiment
World News // 18 minutes ago
Japan space agency says research team tampered with ISS experiment
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Japan's space agency said Friday that a research team had tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on the International Space Station.
'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong-su indicted for sexual misconduct
World News // 35 minutes ago
'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong-su indicted for sexual misconduct
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Oh Yeong-su has been indicted in Korea on sexual misconduct charges.
Royal Mail strike disrupts Black Friday in Britain
World News // 2 hours ago
Royal Mail strike disrupts Black Friday in Britain
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Some 235,000 Royal Mail workers went on strike Thursday and Friday across Britain, disrupting Black Friday, one of the busiest days of the season.
Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
World News // 3 hours ago
Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian pop star, was sentenced to 13 years in Chinese prison on Friday after being found guilty of rape.
French national assembly votes to make abortion a constitutional right
World News // 4 hours ago
French national assembly votes to make abortion a constitutional right
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- France's national assembly voted to approve a resolution to guarantee access to "the right to voluntarily end a pregnancy," enshrining abortion rights in its constitution.
Seoul rolls out commercial self-driving buses in busy downtown area
World News // 4 hours ago
Seoul rolls out commercial self-driving buses in busy downtown area
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Seoul government launched its first commercial self-driving bus service on Friday with a pair of electric shuttles, the latest step in South Korea's efforts to make autonomous vehicles an everyday reality.
Half of homes in Kyiv without power amid Russian infrastructure attacks
World News // 5 hours ago
Half of homes in Kyiv without power amid Russian infrastructure attacks
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Half of the homes in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv remained without electricity on Friday in the face of a continued Russian military campaign to damage the country's civilian infrastructure.
France's Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
World News // 20 hours ago
France's Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- France's Culture Ministry has issued a new report recommending that museums tighten their policies after questions were raised about acquisitions by the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a crackdown on art racketeering.
Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'
World News // 23 hours ago
Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- European Union energy ministers voiced strong disagreements Thursday on a proposal to cap the price of natural gas amid the continent's energy crisis, slamming it as largely unworkable.
Pakistan appoints former spy to key post as new army chief
World News // 23 hours ago
Pakistan appoints former spy to key post as new army chief
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, the nation's former spy chief, on Thursday was named Pakistan's new army chief after months of speculation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
Colorado grand jury indicts two deputies in Christian Glass shooting
Colorado grand jury indicts two deputies in Christian Glass shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement