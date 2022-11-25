Advertisement
World News
Nov. 25, 2022 / 8:11 AM

Half of homes in Kyiv without power amid Russian infrastructure attacks

By Clyde Hughes
People charge their devices from a power generator at a heating point, organized by state emergency service, during a power cut in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE
People charge their devices from a power generator at a heating point, organized by state emergency service, during a power cut in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Half of the homes in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv remained without electricity on Friday in the face of a continued Russian military campaign to damage the country's civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials have argued the weeks-long tactic is meant to deny civilians their ways to keep warm as winter approaches. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attacks "energy terror" while Moscow this week continued to deny it is purposely attacking civilian targets.

Advertisement

Officials said the power outages have left hospital surgeons to operate on patients via flashlights from nurses while others carried water to upstairs apartments that no longer had operating faucets.

"The situation is difficult throughout the country," Herman Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy minister, said. He said engineers are now working to "unify the energy system" to allow power to be directed to critical infrastructure facilities like hospitals.

RELATED Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'

Zaporizhzhia regional Gov. Oleksandr Starukh said a Russian missile hit a hospital in the city overnight, but no one was hurt. The latest attacks from Moscow forced Ukrainian authorities to shut down all nuclear plants under its control for a short time.

Advertisement

Officials reported Russian attacks overnight into Friday morning in other parts of the country.

"Overnight, they shelled Marhanets and Nikopol with 'Grad' rockets and heavy artillery," Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said. "At least 70 Russian shells landed in towns and villages."

RELATED Water restored in Kyiv after Russian attacks, most residents remain without power

Ukrainian energy provider Ukrenergo said the plants were back up and running on Friday. Officials from the company said "strong winds and sub-zero temperatures" have slowed the effort to get much of the infrastructure back up and running.

"The pace of restoration [to household consumers] is slowed down by difficult weather conditions: due to strong winds, rain and sub-zero temperatures at night, ice and gusts of wind in distribution networks add to the damage caused by Russian missiles," Ukrenergo said.

"[The power has been restored to] critical infrastructure facilities in all regions: boiler houses, gas distribution stations, water utilities, sewage treatment plants."

RELATED U.S. gives Ukraine $400M military aid package to thwart Russia's 'energy terror'

Russia strikes Kyiv in escalation of Ukraine war

A wounded woman is treated by emergency service personnel at the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 10, 2022. At least five people have been killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Seoul rolls out commercial self-driving buses in busy downtown area
World News // 14 minutes ago
Seoul rolls out commercial self-driving buses in busy downtown area
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Seoul government launched its first commercial self-driving bus service on Friday with a pair of electric shuttles, the latest step in South Korea's efforts to make autonomous vehicles an everyday reality.
France's Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
World News // 15 hours ago
France's Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- France's Culture Ministry has issued a new report recommending that museums tighten their policies after questions were raised about acquisitions by the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a crackdown on art racketeering.
Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'
World News // 18 hours ago
Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- European Union energy ministers voiced strong disagreements Thursday on a proposal to cap the price of natural gas amid the continent's energy crisis, slamming it as largely unworkable.
Pakistan appoints former spy to key post as new army chief
World News // 19 hours ago
Pakistan appoints former spy to key post as new army chief
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, the nation's former spy chief, on Thursday was named Pakistan's new army chief after months of speculation.
British Paralympian McFall 'inspired' to become astronaut candidate
World News // 19 hours ago
British Paralympian McFall 'inspired' to become astronaut candidate
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- John McFall, a British athlete who has competed in the Paralympic Games, has become the first disabled astronaut candidate with the European Space Agency.
S. Korean lawmakers approve probe of Seoul Halloween crowd crush
World News // 20 hours ago
S. Korean lawmakers approve probe of Seoul Halloween crowd crush
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's National Assembly on Thursday approved a plan to investigate the crowd surge incident amid Halloween celebrations in Seoul that left at least 148 people dead.
Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister
World News // 20 hours ago
Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister on Thursday during a ceremony at the country's national palace in the capital of Kuala Lumpur.
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
World News // 20 hours ago
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in China spiked to a record high on Thursday as officials ordered lockdown measures in major cities, including Zhengzhou, where protests were staged at an iPhone factory.
Water restored in Kyiv after Russian attacks, most residents remain without power
World News // 1 day ago
Water restored in Kyiv after Russian attacks, most residents remain without power
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The supply of clean drinking water in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was restored on Thursday but is not yet at total capacity after a series of Russian missile attacks, officials said.
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
World News // 1 day ago
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, slammed South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his government on Thursday, calling them "idiots" while warning that Seoul had become a "target."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
Police: Still no suspects 10 days after slayings of 4 Idaho college students
Police: Still no suspects 10 days after slayings of 4 Idaho college students
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement