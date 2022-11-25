Advertisement
World News
Nov. 25, 2022 / 11:03 AM

Royal Mail strike disrupts Black Friday in Britain

By Clyde Hughes
Royal Mail workers hold signs outside a Royal Mail depot in London on Thursday as the Communication Workers Union called for a strike across the country. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Royal Mail workers hold signs outside a Royal Mail depot in London on Thursday as the Communication Workers Union called for a strike across the country. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Some 235,000 Royal Mail workers went on strike Thursday and Friday across Britain, disrupting Black Friday, one of the busiest days of the season.

The strike was the latest salvo in the long-running dispute between the Communication Workers Union and the Royal Mail that revolves around pay raises, working conditions changing some classifications into gig instead of full-time employees.

Advertisement

"We are disappointed that instead of reaching a compromise to avoid major disruption, Royal Mail has chosen to pursue such an aggressive strategy," the union's General Secretary Dave Ward said in a statement.

"We will not accept that 115,000 Royal Mail workers -- the people who kept us connected during the pandemic and made millions in profit for bosses and shareholders -- take such a devastating blow to their livelihoods."

Royal Mail warned residents of delays and disruptions during the strike.

"Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but we cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce," Royal Mail said in its own statement. "We'll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we're sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption."

Advertisement

Murray Lambell, eBay U.K. general manager; Martin McTague, chair of the Federation of Small Businesses; and Michelle Ovens, founder of campaign group Small Business Britain, said the strike was causing "enormous damage" to local small businesses.

Strikes have increased around Britain as the country continues to go through a cost-of-living crisis and a recession. Wage increases have continued to fall behind rising prices.

Read More

Employees at 113 Starbucks locations go on strike University of California system grad workers strike set for Monday U.S. rail union extends cooling off period, continues talks to avoid strike

Latest Headlines

Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
World News // 1 hour ago
Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian pop star, was sentenced to 13 years in Chinese prison on Friday after being found guilty of rape.
French national assembly votes to make abortion a constitutional right
World News // 2 hours ago
French national assembly votes to make abortion a constitutional right
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- France's national assembly voted to approve a resolution to guarantee access to "the right to voluntarily end a pregnancy," enshrining abortion rights in its constitution.
Seoul rolls out commercial self-driving buses in busy downtown area
World News // 3 hours ago
Seoul rolls out commercial self-driving buses in busy downtown area
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Seoul government launched its first commercial self-driving bus service on Friday with a pair of electric shuttles, the latest step in South Korea's efforts to make autonomous vehicles an everyday reality.
Half of homes in Kyiv without power amid Russian infrastructure attacks
World News // 3 hours ago
Half of homes in Kyiv without power amid Russian infrastructure attacks
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Half of the homes in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv remained without electricity on Friday in the face of a continued Russian military campaign to damage the country's civilian infrastructure.
France's Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
World News // 18 hours ago
France's Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- France's Culture Ministry has issued a new report recommending that museums tighten their policies after questions were raised about acquisitions by the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a crackdown on art racketeering.
Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'
World News // 21 hours ago
Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- European Union energy ministers voiced strong disagreements Thursday on a proposal to cap the price of natural gas amid the continent's energy crisis, slamming it as largely unworkable.
Pakistan appoints former spy to key post as new army chief
World News // 22 hours ago
Pakistan appoints former spy to key post as new army chief
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, the nation's former spy chief, on Thursday was named Pakistan's new army chief after months of speculation.
British Paralympian McFall 'inspired' to become astronaut candidate
World News // 22 hours ago
British Paralympian McFall 'inspired' to become astronaut candidate
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- John McFall, a British athlete who has competed in the Paralympic Games, has become the first disabled astronaut candidate with the European Space Agency.
S. Korean lawmakers approve probe of Seoul Halloween crowd crush
World News // 23 hours ago
S. Korean lawmakers approve probe of Seoul Halloween crowd crush
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's National Assembly on Thursday approved a plan to investigate the crowd surge incident amid Halloween celebrations in Seoul that left at least 148 people dead.
Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister
World News // 23 hours ago
Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister on Thursday during a ceremony at the country's national palace in the capital of Kuala Lumpur.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement