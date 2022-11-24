Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 24, 2022 / 12:48 AM

U.S. gives Ukraine $400M military aid package to thwart Russia's 'energy terror'

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Yana (R), with her children Timur and Nicol, waits in an evacuation train before departing to Kyiv, at the railway station in Kherson, southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Yana with her children spent the whole time in Kherson during the Russian occupation. Russian troops for the past few days intensified the shelling of Kherson. Lack of electricity and running water in the town during the winter season has forced many locals to leave Kherson. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE
Yana (R), with her children Timur and Nicol, waits in an evacuation train before departing to Kyiv, at the railway station in Kherson, southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Yana with her children spent the whole time in Kherson during the Russian occupation. Russian troops for the past few days intensified the shelling of Kherson. Lack of electricity and running water in the town during the winter season has forced many locals to leave Kherson. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The United States announced an additional $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday to aid the besieged nation's defense against Russia's continued targeting of its critical and energy infrastructure.

The package includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, heavy machine guns to counter drones and more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which officials have praised for their effectiveness in the European theater.

Advertisement

Missiles, arms, tactical vehicles and parts were also included in the package, which is the 26th drawdown of supplies from U.S. stockpiles for Ukraine since August of last year.

"With Russia's unrelenting and brutal missile and [unmanned aerial systems] attacks on Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities remain an urgent priority," the Department of Defense said in a release. "The additional NASAMS and heavy machine guns will help Ukraine counter these urgent threats."

RELATED U.N. documents Russian and Ukrainian torture, ill-treatment of POWs

Following a late summer of humiliating defeats for Russia that continued into fall, Kremlin forces have been targeting Ukraine's critical and energy infrastructure ahead of the cold winter months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as termed these attack "energy terror."

Advertisement

Early this month, officials said 40% of the country's energy facilities had been damaged, with further damage sustained since, and millions have been left in the dark.

RELATED U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine

On Wednesday, Russia launched 70 missiles, 51 of which were intercepted, Ukraine said. However, some of those that made it through Ukraine's defense hit energy infrastructure facilities, causing blackouts nationwide.

In his nightly address Wednesday, Zelensky said the blackout extended into Moldova. Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo explained the attacks caused a frequency surge in the integrated power grid, which caused Moldova to lose connection to the power supply, even though Kyiv hasn't supplied it electricity since Oct. 11.

"When the temperature is below zero outside, and tens of millions of people are left without electricity, heat and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities, this is an obvious crime against humanity," Zelensky said.

RELATED Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor

The package was unveiled after the Pentagon announced $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine on Nov. 10.

Amid the Biden administration, the United States has committed nearly $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

"Ukraine will not be scared by cowardly inhumane terrorist attacks of Russian war criminals," Zelensky tweeted Wednesday. "Thank you, [President Joe Biden] and [the American] people for standing with Ukraine and responding with a new PDA package, which would allow us to save lives and continue our fight for Ukraine!

Advertisement

"Together we win!"

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Brazil court rejects outgoing President Bolsonaro's election fraud claim
World News // 10 minutes ago
Brazil court rejects outgoing President Bolsonaro's election fraud claim
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Brazil's electoral court has fined outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro's party for disputing the results of his election loss last month to leftist opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
U.N. report: Women, girls face higher risk of murder by family member
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. report: Women, girls face higher risk of murder by family member
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new report finds the deadliest place for many women and girls around the world is at home, according to the United Nations which said 56% of the 81,000 women and girls murdered in 2021 were killed by a family member.
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to end license plate dispute
World News // 2 hours ago
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to end license plate dispute
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- After failing to ink a deal earlier this week, Kosovo and Serbia reached a European Union-brokered agreement Wednesday night to end a dispute over license plates that some feared could escalate to violence.
Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024
World News // 5 hours ago
Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new airline based in Northern Ireland plans to begin flying routes across the Atlantic starting in the summer of 2024.
NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
World News // 5 hours ago
NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NordPass revealed its list of the 200 most common passwords of 2022, highlighting how weak many users' online security efforts are and how password usage reflects cultural changes.
WHO says measles poses imminent threat as vaccine rates dip
World News // 7 hours ago
WHO says measles poses imminent threat as vaccine rates dip
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A steady decline in vaccination rates means measles is now an "imminent" threat across the globe, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.
U.N. documents Russian and Ukrainian torture, ill-treatment of POWs
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N. documents Russian and Ukrainian torture, ill-treatment of POWs
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights says it has identified patterns of Russian Federation torture and abuse of POWs in Ukraine. It has also documented POW violations committed by Ukraine.
U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The United States will distribute an additional $4.5 billion to Ukraine's government by the end of the year, according to the United States Agency For International Development.
European Space Agency names new astronaut class
World News // 11 hours ago
European Space Agency names new astronaut class
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency on Wednesday named 17 new astronaut candidates from more than 22,500 applicants, including 11 from an astronaut reserve and one with a disability.
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
World News // 11 hours ago
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- High energy prices are pushing forecast for GDP growth in the eurozone sharply lower.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement